Morning Report:  Everything You Need to Know for #LACvsSF

Nov 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, November 11th.

New and Notable

What to Expect from the Los Angeles Chargers: Oppositional Research 💪

The San Francisco 49ers return from their Bye to face the Los Angeles Chargers in primetime at Levi's® Stadium. The Week 10 matchup will mark the first time the Chargers and 49ers play on "Sunday Night Football." In this contest, San Francisco will look to notch their first win over Los Angeles for the first time since 2000.

Read More >>>

Verrett Suffers Season-Ending Injury; 49ers Thursday Practice Recap

The San Francisco 49ers will open up the second half of the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football." Coming out of the Bye, the team is the healthiest its been in weeks, and the team anticipates several previously injured players will return to game action in Week 10. Wide receivers Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Jauan Jennings (hamstring) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger) rejoined practice on Monday and the team opened the practice windows for linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee), defensive lineman Jordan Willis (ankle) and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz (knee) earlier in the week. However, a major setback for cornerback Jason Verrett will be keeping him off the field for the rest of the season.

Read More >>>

Ways to Watch and Listen: Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 10)

The San Francisco 49ers will return home following a Week 8 victory over the Los Angeles Rams and a much-needed Bye week. The team will host the 5-3 Los Angeles Chargers for a Week 10 matchup set to kick off at 5:20 pm PT on Sunday, November 13. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

Read More >>>

Press Pass

Say Cheese

49ers Return to Practice Following the Bye Week Preparing for #LACvsSF

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares to host the Los Angeles Chargers for their Week 10 matchup at Levi's® Stadium.

FB Kyle Juszczyk
1 / 39

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
2 / 39

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
3 / 39

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 39

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
5 / 39

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga
6 / 39

LB Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
7 / 39

RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Jordan Willis, DL Akeem Spence
8 / 39

DL Jordan Willis, DL Akeem Spence

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
9 / 39

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
10 / 39

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
11 / 39

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
12 / 39

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offensive Line
13 / 39

49ers Offensive Line

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
14 / 39

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
15 / 39

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
16 / 39

OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
17 / 39

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Tajae Sharpe, CB Charvarius Ward
18 / 39

WR Tajae Sharpe, CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
19 / 39

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Azeez Al-Shaair
20 / 39

LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
21 / 39

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
22 / 39

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
23 / 39

T Mike McGlinchey, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
24 / 39

DL T.Y. McGill

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
25 / 39

DL Jordan Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
26 / 39

DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kemoko Turay
27 / 39

DL Kemoko Turay

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tevin Coleman
28 / 39

RB Tevin Coleman

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
29 / 39

TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
30 / 39

WR Willie Snead IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
31 / 39

DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tevin Coleman
32 / 39

RB Tevin Coleman

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
33 / 39

TE Ross Dwelley

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
34 / 39

WR Willie Snead IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
35 / 39

DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
36 / 39

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, RB Elijah Mitchell
37 / 39

QB Brock Purdy, RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Tarvarius Moore
38 / 39

DB Tarvarius Moore

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
39 / 39

WR Willie Snead IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising