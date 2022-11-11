Morning Report:  Everything You Need to Know for #LACvsSF

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
What to Expect from the Los Angeles Chargers: Oppositional Research 💪
The San Francisco 49ers return from their Bye to face the Los Angeles Chargers in primetime at Levi's® Stadium. The Week 10 matchup will mark the first time the Chargers and 49ers play on "Sunday Night Football." In this contest, San Francisco will look to notch their first win over Los Angeles for the first time since 2000.
Verrett Suffers Season-Ending Injury; 49ers Thursday Practice Recap
The San Francisco 49ers will open up the second half of the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football." Coming out of the Bye, the team is the healthiest its been in weeks, and the team anticipates several previously injured players will return to game action in Week 10. Wide receivers Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Jauan Jennings (hamstring) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger) rejoined practice on Monday and the team opened the practice windows for linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee), defensive lineman Jordan Willis (ankle) and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz (knee) earlier in the week. However, a major setback for cornerback Jason Verrett will be keeping him off the field for the rest of the season.
Ways to Watch and Listen: Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 10)
The San Francisco 49ers will return home following a Week 8 victory over the Los Angeles Rams and a much-needed Bye week. The team will host the 5-3 Los Angeles Chargers for a Week 10 matchup set to kick off at 5:20 pm PT on Sunday, November 13. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
Press Pass
Say Cheese
View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares to host the Los Angeles Chargers for their Week 10 matchup at Levi's® Stadium.