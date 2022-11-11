Morning Report:  Everything You Need to Know for #LACvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers will open up the second half of the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football." Coming out of the Bye, the team is the healthiest its been in weeks, and the team anticipates several previously injured players will return to game action in Week 10. Wide receivers Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Jauan Jennings (hamstring) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger) rejoined practice on Monday and the team opened the practice windows for linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee), defensive lineman Jordan Willis (ankle) and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz (knee) earlier in the week. However, a major setback for cornerback Jason Verrett will be keeping him off the field for the rest of the season.