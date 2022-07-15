Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know About 49ers Training Camp

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, July 15.
New and Notable
49ers Unveil 2022 Training Camp Schedule Presented by SAP
The San Francisco 49ers announced the full schedule of open practice dates for the team's 2022 Training Camp presented by SAP hosted at the SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara. Season ticket members will receive exclusive access to ticket presale starting Thursday, July 14th, while general on-sale will commence on Monday, July 18th at 12:00 p.m. All open practice tickets will cost $5, with proceeds benefitting the 49ers Foundation and their mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth. To purchase tickets, fans can visit 49ers.com/camp.
Training Camp Frequently Asked Questions
What time will training camp practice be held each day?
Practices are all tentatively scheduled for 10:15am - 12:15pm with access opening up 1 hour before practice starts. All times are subject to change and exact timing will be communicated in the pre-event email communications.
Will there be parking available?
Complimentary parking is available in Red Lot 1. Please head to the security tent to be screened. After being screened you will be directed to the complimentary shuttle.
Previa del Campamento de Entrenamiento 2022: Cornerbacks
Continuamos observando las diferentes posiciones en el equipo de los San Francisco 49ers mientras más se acerca la fecha del inicio del Training Camp 2022. Este año comienza el 26 de julio para los 49ers. Ya hemos visto en artículos pasados todas las posiciones de la ofensiva, en la defensa ya observamos a la línea defensiva y linebackers. Ahora toca el turno de los cornerbacks.
Recuerden que el año pasado San Francisco sufrió muchas lesiones a sus esquineros y este año buscaron agregar más profundidad a esa posición durante el NFL Draft y la agencia libre. Viendo el grupo de esquineros este año, nos encontramos con una unidad muy interesante y competitiva. Hay un total de 11 cornerbacks en el equipo. Muchas piezas para trabajar en la secundaria con los esquineros durante el campamento de entrenamiento. Se ve mucho potencial en los jóvenes y un gran liderazgo en los esquineros veteranos.
Lee Mas >>>
2022 Training Camp Preview: Running Backs
The San Francisco 49ers have had a different leading rusher in each of head coach Kyle Shanahan's five seasons. However, that may change in 2022 after former sixth-round pick Elijah Mitchell had a breakout rookie season, setting a franchise record for the most yards rushed by a rookie (963). Earlier this offseason, Mitchell had a surgical procedure on his knee that he called a "clean-up" from his immense production last season and expects to be ready to go by the start of training camp.
Mitchell will be backed up by Jeff Wilson Jr., Trey Sermon and 2022 draft selection Tyrion Davis-Price — a third-round pick who was one of the top running backs in the SEC in 2021 after recording six touchdowns on 1,003 yards.
In the Community
In a conversation moderated by Christina Jefferson, 49ers Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, NFL Senior Director of DEI Sam Rapoport and hall of fame triathlete Chris Mosier discussed the recognition and uplifting of LGBTQ+ voices in the annual 49ers PRIDE LGBTQ+ Activism in Sports Panel Conversation.