Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know About 49ers Training Camp

Jul 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, July 15.

New and Notable

49ers Unveil 2022 Training Camp Schedule Presented by SAP

The San Francisco 49ers announced the full schedule of open practice dates for the team's 2022 Training Camp presented by SAP hosted at the SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara. Season ticket members will receive exclusive access to ticket presale starting Thursday, July 14th, while general on-sale will commence on Monday, July 18th at 12:00 p.m. All open practice tickets will cost $5, with proceeds benefitting the 49ers Foundation and their mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth. To purchase tickets, fans can visit 49ers.com/camp.

Training Camp Frequently Asked Questions

What time will training camp practice be held each day?

Practices are all tentatively scheduled for 10:15am - 12:15pm with access opening up 1 hour before practice starts. All times are subject to change and exact timing will be communicated in the pre-event email communications.

Will there be parking available?

Complimentary parking is available in Red Lot 1. Please head to the security tent to be screened. After being screened you will be directed to the complimentary shuttle.

Previa del Campamento de Entrenamiento 2022: Cornerbacks

Continuamos observando las diferentes posiciones en el equipo de los San Francisco 49ers mientras más se acerca la fecha del inicio del Training Camp 2022. Este año comienza el 26 de julio para los 49ers. Ya hemos visto en artículos pasados todas las posiciones de la ofensiva, en la defensa ya observamos a la línea defensiva y linebackers. Ahora toca el turno de los cornerbacks.

Recuerden que el año pasado San Francisco sufrió muchas lesiones a sus esquineros y este año buscaron agregar más profundidad a esa posición durante el NFL Draft y la agencia libre. Viendo el grupo de esquineros este año, nos encontramos con una unidad muy interesante y competitiva. Hay un total de 11 cornerbacks en el equipo. Muchas piezas para trabajar en la secundaria con los esquineros durante el campamento de entrenamiento. Se ve mucho potencial en los jóvenes y un gran liderazgo en los esquineros veteranos.

2022 Training Camp Preview: Running Backs

The San Francisco 49ers have had a different leading rusher in each of head coach Kyle Shanahan's five seasons. However, that may change in 2022 after former sixth-round pick Elijah Mitchell had a breakout rookie season, setting a franchise record for the most yards rushed by a rookie (963). Earlier this offseason, Mitchell had a surgical procedure on his knee that he called a "clean-up" from his immense production last season and expects to be ready to go by the start of training camp.

Mitchell will be backed up by Jeff Wilson Jr.Trey Sermon and 2022 draft selection Tyrion Davis-Price — a third-round pick who was one of the top running backs in the SEC in 2021 after recording six touchdowns on 1,003 yards.

49ers Reunite for Mandatory Minicamp

Take a look at the top photos from the team's mandatory minicamp practices where players prepared for the start of the 2022 season.

FB Josh Hokit, S George Odum

DL Nick Bosa

DL Charles Omenihu

QB Nate Sudfeld

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

WR Marcus Johnson

DL Kevin Atkins

LB Curtis Robinson

DL Drake Jackson

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

DL Samson Ebukam

DB Jimmie Ward

DL Nick Bosa

DL Maurice Hurst, DL Nick Bosa, CB Dontae Johnson

QB Trey Lance

K Robbie Gould

WR Ray-Ray McCloud

QB Brock Purdy

WR Malik Turner

TE Troy Fumagalli

FB Kyle Juszczyk

S Talanoa Hufanga

CB Tariq Castro-Fields

CB Dontae Johnson

CB Tariq Castro-Fields

CB Ambry Thomas

T Trent Williams

LB Oren Burks

WR Ray-Ray McCloud

S Talanoa Hufanga

LB Oren Burks

RB Jordan Mason

WR Taysir Mack

TE George Kittle, WR KeeSean Johnson

FB Kyle Juszczyk

S George Odum

OL Jason Poe

OL Aaron Banks, OL Colton McKivitz, QB Trey Lance, RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

LB Oren Burks

DB Deommodore Lenoir

TE Ross Dwelley

WR Brandon Aiyuk

QB Trey Lance, QB Nate Sudfeld

DB Jimmie Ward

FB Josh Hokit

QB Nate Sudfeld

QB Nate Sudfeld

QB Brock Purdy

QB Trey Lance

OL Aaron Banks, OL Jake Brendel, T Trent Williams

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

CB Ambry Thomas

WR Tay Martin

WR KeeSean Johnson

DB Jimmie Ward

DL Kemoko Turay

WR Marcus Johnson

LB Fred Warner

WR Austin Mack

CB Samuel Womack III

WR Jauan Jennings

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Jauan Jennings

RB JaMycal Hasty

TE Troy Fumagalli

TE Ross Dwelley

T Trent Williams

QB Nate Sudfeld

DL Kevin Atkins

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

DL Nick Bosa

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

DL Hassan Ridgeway

OL Colton McKivitz

DL Kevin Givens

WR Malik Turner

RB Jordan Mason, TE Jordan Matthews

WR Marcus Johnson

RB Trey Sermon

TE Jordan Matthews

WR Ray-Ray McCloud

WR Malik Turner

WR Tay Martin

FB Josh Hokit

CB Emmanuel Moseley

OL Keaton Sutherland

T Trent Williams

DL Kemoko Turay

In the Community

In a conversation moderated by Christina Jefferson, 49ers Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, NFL Senior Director of DEI Sam Rapoport and hall of fame triathlete Chris Mosier discussed the recognition and uplifting of LGBTQ+ voices in the annual 49ers PRIDE LGBTQ+ Activism in Sports Panel Conversation.

