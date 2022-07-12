49ers Unveil 2022 Training Camp Schedule Presented By SAP 

The San Francisco 49ers announced the full schedule of open practice dates for the team's 2022 Training Camp presented by SAP hosted at the SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara. Season ticket members will receive exclusive access to ticket presale starting Thursday, July 14th, while general on-sale will commence on Monday, July 18th at 12:00 p.m. All open practice tickets will cost $5, with proceeds benefitting the 49ers Foundation and their mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth. To purchase tickets, fans can visit 49ers.com/camp.

This year's camp is highlighted by an open practice on August 7th known as 87 Day, the annual remembrance honoring 49ers legend Dwight Clark to raise awareness for individuals diagnosed with ALS and their families. As part of the event, the team will host two ALS organizations – the ALS Association Golden West Chapter and Augie's Quest – as honorary guests in the Community Corner. Prior to that, the 49ers will participate in the NFL's second-annual Back Together Saturday on July 30th and will host NFL Network on-site to showcase the 49ers players, coaches and fans throughout the day.