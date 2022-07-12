49ers Unveil 2022 Training Camp Schedule Presented By SAP 

The San Francisco 49ers announced the full schedule of open practice dates for the team's 2022 Training Camp presented by SAP hosted at the SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara. Season ticket members will receive exclusive access to ticket presale starting Thursday, July 14th, while general on-sale will commence on Monday, July 18th at 12:00 p.m. All open practice tickets will cost $5, with proceeds benefitting the 49ers Foundation and their mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth. To purchase tickets, fans can visit 49ers.com/camp.
This year's camp is highlighted by an open practice on August 7th known as 87 Day, the annual remembrance honoring 49ers legend Dwight Clark to raise awareness for individuals diagnosed with ALS and their families. As part of the event, the team will host two ALS organizations – the ALS Association Golden West Chapter and Augie's Quest – as honorary guests in the Community Corner. Prior to that, the 49ers will participate in the NFL's second-annual Back Together Saturday on July 30th and will host NFL Network on-site to showcase the 49ers players, coaches and fans throughout the day.
The full open practice schedule is as follows:
2022 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP – Open Practice Schedule*
|Training Camp Schedule
|Wednesday, July 27th
|Thursday, July 28th
|Saturday, July 30th (Back Together Saturday)
|Monday, August 1st
|Tuesday, August 2nd
|Wednesday, August 3rd
|Friday, August 5th
|Saturday, August 6th
|Sunday, August 7th (Dwight Clark 87 Day)
|Tuesday, August 9th
|Wednesday, August 10th
*All times are approximately 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT. Dates and times are subject to change.
Free parking will be available at Red Lot 1 and will open at 9 a.m., a little over one hour prior to the beginning of practice. Complimentary shuttle buses will run between Red Lot 1 and the SAP Performance Facility. Although there will be no sale of concessions, water stations will be available and fans are permitted to bring their own snacks.
All Faithful in attendance will have the opportunity to participate in the 49ers Foundation's Dig for Gold Auction & Sale presented by Jelly Belly, giving them the chance to leave training camp with a piece of 49ers memorabilia. Items up for auction and sale include game-worn jerseys, team-issued gear, autographed items, and pieces of 49ers history. Members of the Faithful feeling lucky can also purchase a 49ers mystery bag, which includes surprise Niners prizes. All proceeds from Dig for Gold benefit the 49ers Foundation. Since 1991, the nonprofit has invested over $50 million back into the community.
For more information including ticket options and camp policies, please visit 49ers.com/camp.