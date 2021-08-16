Morning Report: Everything We Learned from KCvsSF

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Shanahan Talks Correcting Trey Lance's Mistakes, Gives Injury Updates
Now that the dust has settled, Kyle Shanahan has had a moment to re-watch the tape and assess the performance of the San Francisco 49ers in their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. And as it appears, the head coach's early evaluation of a number of young players has remained consistent.
All eyes were on rookie quarterback Trey Lance who appeared in his first live game since Oct. 3, 2020. The rookie showed understanding and comfort in Shanahan's offense. He displayed his "wow" factor that enticed the 49ers in the pre-draft process, flaunting his big arm with an 80-yard touchdown in his second series of the day. Despite the flashiness of Lance's performance, the rookie is still a work in progress. The head coach didn't expect a perfect performance, but what he saw was on par with his expectations for the No. 3 overall pick.
"Trey, what he showed in that game," Shanahan said. "I wish I could have left him out there longer."
Recapping Trey Lance's Debut; 10 Observations from 49ers vs. Chiefs
It was the rookie show for the San Francisco 49ers during their preseason matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. A number of 49ers made their preseason debuts which featured a number of young guys stepping up in the exhibition opener. Despite falling to the Chiefs 19-16, Kyle Shanahan was overall pleased with the product he saw on the field.
Here are a few takeaways from the contest:
- As expected, the 49ers first-team offense saw one series before calling it a night. Jimmy Garoppolo was a perfect 3-for-3 for 26 yards with passes to Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Wayne Gallman II.
- Trey Lance played seven total drives and finished the day 5-of-14 for 128 yards and a score. Josh Rosen finished the night 10-of-15 passing for 93 yards and an interception. Fellow backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld did not play.
- JaMycal Hasty led all 49ers running backs with 11 carries for 63 yards and one score. Rookie running back Trey Sermon got the start with Raheem Mostert watching from the sideline.
- Defensive back Deommodore Lenoir recorded the 49ers first takeaway of the preseason.
In Case You Missed It
San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Trey Sermon has agreed to document his first NFL training camp leading up until his first NFL game. Sermon is sharing a first-person account of his experiences. In his second blog entry, Sermon recaps his arrival for training camp, his first padded practice and preparing for his preseason debut.
"I'm going to be honest with y'all, man. I was nervous. Like, this is a real NFL training camp. These guys are coming to PLAY.
"I told you guys last time that I spent my summer training back in Atlanta. I focused on getting better at my route running. This offseason, I challenged myself to continue to be sharp with it and to return for my first training camp in the best shape."
