Morning Report: Evaluating the Performances of the 49ers 2022 Draft Class

By the Numbers: How 49ers 2022 Draft Class Fared Their Rookie Season

The San Francisco 49ers 2022 draftees aren't rookies anymore. It's been nearly a year since the 2022 draft class was selected, and in just a few day's time, the team will be welcoming in new talent to San Francisco's ranks. Eight of the 49ers draft picks spent the season with the red and gold, and several players from last year's draft went on to make big-time contributions throughout the 49ers NFC playoff run.