Morning Report: Evaluating the Performances of the 49ers 2022 Draft Class

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, April 26th.
New and Notable
By the Numbers: How 49ers 2022 Draft Class Fared Their Rookie Season
The San Francisco 49ers 2022 draftees aren't rookies anymore. It's been nearly a year since the 2022 draft class was selected, and in just a few day's time, the team will be welcoming in new talent to San Francisco's ranks. Eight of the 49ers draft picks spent the season with the red and gold, and several players from last year's draft went on to make big-time contributions throughout the 49ers NFC playoff run.
Off the Field: Brock Purdy Joins Kelce Brothers on New Heights Podcast 🎧
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy joined the "New Heights" podcast hosted by NFL brothers Jason and Travis Kelce to recount his rookie season. Purdy detailed his first year in the NFL from being drafted as Mr. Irrelevant to his offseason recovery and every defining moment in between.
Jauan Jennings, Brock Purdy Among 49ers Notable Seventh-Round Draftees
The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27. However, for the San Francisco 49ers, the selection process will begin a day later in Round 3 and most of the team's picks are scheduled for the final day of the draft. As it stands, the team has a total of 11 draft picks beginning with pick No. 99.
Six Updates from John Lynch Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft
Just three days remain before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27. Anticipation continues to build in this home stretch with NFL hopefuls anxiously awaiting to begin their professional careers and teams completing last-minute prep work before the selection process officially gets underway.
Where to Watch the 2023 NFL Draft: A Guide for 49ers Faithful
The 2023 NFL Draft is only days away.
Here's everything 49ers Faithful need to know to watch the 2023 NFL Draft.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Look back at some of the best moments from the 49ers 2022 draft class during their first year in San Francisco.