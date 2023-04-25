Where to Watch the 2023 NFL Draft: A Guide for 49ers Faithful

The 2023 NFL Draft is only days away.
Here's everything 49ers Faithful need to know to watch the 2023 NFL Draft:
Where Can I Watch the Draft?
TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes
Mobile: NFL and ESPN apps
What Time Does the Draft Start?
- Thursday, April 27 at 5:00 PM PT (Round 1)
- Friday, April 28 at 4:00 PM PT (Rounds 2-3)
- Saturday, April 29 at 9 AM PT (Rounds 4-7)
What Picks Do the 49ers Have?
The team has a total of 11 draft picks beginning with pick No. 99. Of course, all of this is subject to change, but for now, that's the draft position the 49ers find themselves in for 2023.
Day 2 Picks
- Round 3, Pick 99 (compensatory)
- Round 3, Pick 101 (compensatory)
- Round 3, Pick 102 (compensatory)
Day 3 Picks
- Round 5, Pick 155 (via Miami Dolphins)
- Round 5, Pick 164
- Round 5, Pick 173 (compensatory)
- Round 6, Pick 216 (compensatory)
- Round 7, Pick 222 (via Denver Broncos)
- Round 7, Pick 247
- Round 7, Pick 253 (compensatory)
- Round 7, Pick 255 (compensatory)
