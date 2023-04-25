Off the Field: Brock Purdy Joins Kelce Brothers on New Heights Podcast 🎧

On the podcast, Purdy went on to discuss what it was like to step into San Francisco's starting role in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins and then become the first quarterback to beat a Tom Brady-led team in his first NFL start just a week later.

"You took the NFL by storm dude," Travis Kelce said. "Absolutely just amplified everything. You made the 49ers so fun to watch when you got back there."

The highs and lows were covered as the group also talked about the unfortunate situation when Purdy suffered a torn UCL on San Francisco's opening drive in the NFC Championship Game.

"That was frustrating," Jason Kelce said. "You never want to see a team like that, in that position."

However, the quarterback jokingly told the Kelce brothers that he's spent time this spring practicing throwing left-handed.