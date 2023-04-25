By the Numbers: How 49ers 2022 Draft Class Fared Their Rookie Season

The rookie offensive lineman made an immediate impact for San Francisco. Spencer Burford started all but one regular season game at right guard and all three of the 49ers postseason contests. His role at right guard was split with Daniel Brunskill, and the setup proved to be a successful one, with the duo combining to allow just four sacks for the entirety of the 2022 campaign. Burford was part of a completely new interior on the 49ers offensive line that the team is carrying over straight into next season.