Morning Report: Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel Win NFL Awards from Week 13 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, December 7th.
New and Notable
Shanahan Talks Round 2 vs. Seahawks and Staying Hungry Against NFC West Rival
The San Francisco 49ers will face their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks, for the second time in a matter of three weeks, and if that wasn't challenge enough, they're doing so after an emotional, 42-19 victory over the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles. The Week 13 win extends the 49ers win streak to four-straight games, and while the team is rolling, they're taking special care to stay hungry during this postseason push.
Deebo Samuel Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel's three-touchdown performance against the Philadelphia Eagles earned the fourth-year pro his first NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for the 2023 season. The 49ers were on a roll offensively in Week 13, punching in touchdowns on six-consecutive drives on the way to a 42-19 victory over the NFC leaders. Samuel was the hot hand of the night, recording four catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns through the air in addition to three carries for 22 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Brock Purdy Brings Home FedEx Air Player of Week 13
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy took home another league accolade on Wednesday after being awarded FedEx Air Player of Week 13. The second-year signal caller has been nominated for the award three times this season - in Weeks 5, 11 and 13 - and has won the fan vote twice, including this most recent victory.
Power Rankings: 49ers Are No. 1 Across the Board Following #SFvsPHI
The San Francisco 49ers are back on top of the power rankings after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in resounding fashion. The red and gold's 42-19 victory didn't shake up the conference standings with the Eagles still retaining the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but it did narrow the gap between the NFC's top contenders. Despite having an identical record with the Detroit Lions (9-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (9-3), the 49ers have held onto the No. 2 seed because of their superior division records.
Arik Armstead Named 49ers 2023 Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
The San Francisco 49ers announced DL Arik Armstead as its nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide. The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide is the league's most prestigious honor and acknowledges NFL players who excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game in their communities.
🏈 Injury Report
Check Out the Team's Injury Report Heading into Week 14
📽 What to Watch
📸 Say Cheese
To honor his extensive work in the community, with the team and the Armstead Academic Project, the 49ers have named Armstead as their 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, presented by Nationwide.
Check out the 49ers one-of-a-kind My Cause My Cleats presented by Shoe Palace during the team's Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
🎧 Listen In
Niners Noticias
Los San Francisco 49ers obtuvieron un triunfo muy importante al derrotar a los Philadelphia Eagles 42-19. Sin embargo, hay que estar muy atentos a cualquier lesión que se pueda presentar después de cada juego. Como cada lunes, el entrenador en jefe de San Francisco, Kyle Shanahan, habló sobre las lesiones que algunos de sus jugadores sufrieron ante los Eagles. Incluso informó sobre el progreso de jugadores que ya estaban lastimados antes de viajar a Philadelphia.
Los San Francisco 49ers visitaron a los Philadelphia Eagles en la Semana 13 y obtuvieron una contundente victoria de 42-19. San Francisco ahora mejora su récord a 9-3 en la temporada y los Eagles caen a 10-2. Fue un partido con un inicio difícil donde Philadelphia estaba dominado en el primer cuarto, pero la defensiva de los 49ers aguantó de forma genial, limitándolos a solamente dos goles de campo. Dándole oportunidad a su ofensiva de entrar en ritmo y a partir del segundo cuarto San Francisco comenzó a dominar y controlar el juego.
Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis analizaron la magnífica actuación del receptor abierto, Deebo Samuel, quien aportó tres touchdowns en la contundente victoria de los 49ers frente a los Eagles en la Semana 13.
Para las últimas noticias sobre los 49ers, visita 49ers.com/esp.