Morning Report: Brandon Aiyuk Aims for New Heights in 2023

Jun 02, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, June 2nd.

New and Notable

Brandon Aiyuk Says He's Ready to 'Take Off' in 2023

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was a key player in the 49ers success last season, starting in every game for San Francisco.

Over the course of the season, he recorded 78 receptions for 1,015 yards, becoming the 49ers top receiving threat. On an offense that boasts elite weapons such as George KittleDeebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, Aiyuk tied for the fifth-most receiving touch

Drake Jackson Shares Big Offseason Gains and Talks Year 2 Progress

Brandon Aiyuk, Drake Jackson, Isaiah Oliver Talk OTAs Grind

The end of the 2022 campaign was the start of a rigorous offseason grind for San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Drake Jackson, who is looking to make Year 2 in the NFL a breakout season.

The second-year pro began training in Santa Clara not long after the 49ers NFC Championship Game loss in preparation for the team's offseason programming that began in mid-April.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

PG&E Employee Volunteers Join Students for STEAM Champions 

PG&E employees brought the energy to our classrooms as they helped students think creatively during an art lesson at Levi's® Stadium.

STEAM Champions
1 / 8

STEAM Champions

Hayley Hom/49ers
STEAM Champions
2 / 8

STEAM Champions

Hayley Hom/49ers
STEAM Champions
3 / 8

STEAM Champions

49ers
STEAM Champions
4 / 8

STEAM Champions

Hayley Hom/49ers
STEAM Champions
5 / 8

STEAM Champions

Hayley Hom/49ers
STEAM Champions
6 / 8

STEAM Champions

Hayley Hom/49ers
STEAM Champions
7 / 8

STEAM Champions

Hayley Hom/49ers
STEAM Champions
8 / 8
Patrick Willis Inducted into Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame

View some of the best photos of Patrick Willis and other Bay Area legends during the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Enshrinement Dinner.

Patrick Willis
1 / 11

Patrick Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Patrick Willis, Andre Ward, Julie Fondy, Buster Posey, Gary Payton
2 / 11

Patrick Willis, Andre Ward, Julie Fondy, Buster Posey, Gary Payton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Patrick Willis
3 / 11

Patrick Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Julie Fondy, Gary Payton, Andre Ward, Patrick Willis, Buster Posey
4 / 11

Julie Fondy, Gary Payton, Andre Ward, Patrick Willis, Buster Posey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Patrick Willis
5 / 11

Patrick Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Buster Posey, Patrick Willis
6 / 11

Buster Posey, Patrick Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Patrick Willis
7 / 11

Patrick Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Mike Singletary, Patrick Willis
8 / 11

Mike Singletary, Patrick Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Mike Singletary, Patrick Willis
9 / 11

Mike Singletary, Patrick Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Patrick Willis
10 / 11

Patrick Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Andre Ward, Patrick Willis, Gary Payton
11 / 11

Andre Ward, Patrick Willis, Gary Payton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
