Morning Report: Brandon Aiyuk Aims for New Heights in 2023

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, June 2nd.
New and Notable
Brandon Aiyuk Says He's Ready to 'Take Off' in 2023
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was a key player in the 49ers success last season, starting in every game for San Francisco.
Over the course of the season, he recorded 78 receptions for 1,015 yards, becoming the 49ers top receiving threat. On an offense that boasts elite weapons such as George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, Aiyuk tied for the fifth-most receiving touch
Drake Jackson Shares Big Offseason Gains and Talks Year 2 Progress
Brandon Aiyuk, Drake Jackson, Isaiah Oliver Talk OTAs Grind
The end of the 2022 campaign was the start of a rigorous offseason grind for San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Drake Jackson, who is looking to make Year 2 in the NFL a breakout season.
The second-year pro began training in Santa Clara not long after the 49ers NFC Championship Game loss in preparation for the team's offseason programming that began in mid-April.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
PG&E employees brought the energy to our classrooms as they helped students think creatively during an art lesson at Levi's® Stadium.
View some of the best photos of Patrick Willis and other Bay Area legends during the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Enshrinement Dinner.