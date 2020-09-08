Powered By

Morning Report: Analysis of the Team's 53-man Roster, Week 1 Updates from John Lynch, 49ers Announce Practice Squad

Sep 08, 2020 at 07:00 AM

New and Notable

Position-by-Position Breakdown of the 49ers Initial 2020 53-man Roster

The 49ers trimmed the roster to 53 on Saturday, cutting 23 players before the 1 pm PT deadline. While there isn't a lot fo surprise with the quarterback position, the team kept Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard for the third-straight year, we'll have to wait until Week 1 to see how a couple other groups shake out (see cornerbacks). Here is a position-by-position breakdown of where the 49ers currently stand.

Deebo Samuel 'Has a Shot' For Week 1, Fred Warner's Availability; John Lynch Provides Player Updates Following Initial Roster Cuts

During a conference call with media on Sunday, John Lynch provided updates on the team leading up to the 49ers Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Click here for the following updates.

  1. Additional veteran players on the team's practice squad
  2. The availability of Fred Warner, Deebo Samuel, Ben Garland and other 49ers for Week 1
  3. Depth on the D-line without Ronald Blair III
  4. Dee Ford's restructured contract

49ers Sign 16 Players to the Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Sunday they have signed the following 16 players to the team's practice squad:

Nuevas Noticias

Roster Inicial por Posición de 49ers para el Inicio de la Temporada 2020

Los San Francisco 49ers han oficialmente recortado su plantilla de jugadores de 80 a tan solo 53 antes de que llegara el sábado a la 1 pm de hora pacifico que era el tiempo límite para hacerlo. Kyle Shanahan lo dijo mejor, "El 53 final es muy fluido, todos los días". Tanto el como el general manager John Lynch seguirán evaluando la plantilla durante el fin de semana y el resto del año con el equipo navegando a través de lesiones y disponibilidad. Lee mas >>>

Deebo Samuel Tiene Oportunidad de Jugar la Semana 1, la Disponibilidad de Fred Warner; Lynch da Actualizaciones de Jugadores Después de los Cortes

Con los cortes mandatorios de la liga y la firma de los jugadores para el escuadrón de prácticas, los 49ers se dirigen a la semana 1 con 69 jugadores (52 en el roster activo, 16 en el escuadrón de prácticas y 1 en la reserva de COVID), con el potencial para mas movimientos en los días próximos. El general manager John Lynch tuvo una llamada de conferencia el domingo para discutir algunas decisiones recientes de los 49ers y la preparación del equipo para la apertura de temporada de la semana entrante. Aquí hay actualizaciones del GM de 49ers sobre siete jugadores.

Save the Date

Join the 49ers for the first-ever Trivia Tuesday. Get your team together or play along by yourself during a night of team trivia to test your knowledge, win prizes and compete against other Faithful. The game starts at 6 pm PT on the 49ers YouTube and 49ers.com/triviatuesday.

ICYMI

Go inside the final days of training camp at Levi's® Stadium as the team cuts the roster to 53 and gears up for Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals in the final episode of Brick by Brick presented by SAP.

Say Cheese

Faces of the 49ers Roster

Check out photos of the faces of your 2020 San Francisco 49ers 53-man roster.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 53

WR Brandon Aiyuk

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
2 / 53

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

LB Kwon Alexander
3 / 53

LB Kwon Alexander

DL Arik Armstead
4 / 53

DL Arik Armstead

QB C.J. Beathard
5 / 53

QB C.J. Beathard

DL Nick Bosa
6 / 53

DL Nick Bosa

WR Kendrick Bourne
7 / 53

WR Kendrick Bourne

OL Daniel Brunskill
8 / 53

OL Daniel Brunskill

RB Tevin Coleman
9 / 53

RB Tevin Coleman

OL Tom Compton
10 / 53

OL Tom Compton

TE Ross Dwelley
11 / 53

TE Ross Dwelley

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
12 / 53

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

DL Dee Ford
13 / 53

DL Dee Ford

OL Ben Garland
14 / 53

OL Ben Garland

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
15 / 53

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

DL Kevin Givens
16 / 53

DL Kevin Givens

K Robbie Gould
17 / 53

K Robbie Gould

LB Dre Greenlaw
18 / 53

LB Dre Greenlaw

S Marcell Harris
19 / 53

S Marcell Harris

DL Kerry Hyder
20 / 53

DL Kerry Hyder

WR Richie James
21 / 53

WR Richie James

DL D.J. Jones
22 / 53

DL D.J. Jones

FB Kyle Juszczyk
23 / 53

FB Kyle Juszczyk

DT Javon Kinlaw
24 / 53

DT Javon Kinlaw

TE George Kittle
25 / 53

TE George Kittle

T Mike McGlinchey
26 / 53

T Mike McGlinchey

RB Jerick McKinnon
27 / 53

RB Jerick McKinnon

OL Colton McKivitz
28 / 53

OL Colton McKivitz

DB Tarvarius Moore
29 / 53

DB Tarvarius Moore

CB Emmanuel Moseley
30 / 53

CB Emmanuel Moseley

RB Raheem Mostert
31 / 53

RB Raheem Mostert

QB Nick Mullens
32 / 53

QB Nick Mullens

LS Kyle Nelson
33 / 53

LS Kyle Nelson

LB Mark Nzeocha
34 / 53

LB Mark Nzeocha

WR Dante Pettis
35 / 53

WR Dante Pettis

TE Jordan Reed
36 / 53

TE Jordan Reed

WR Deebo Samuel
37 / 53

WR Deebo Samuel

CB Richard Sherman
38 / 53

CB Richard Sherman

OT Justin Skule
39 / 53

OT Justin Skule

DL Kentavius Street
40 / 53

DL Kentavius Street

S Jaquiski Tartt
41 / 53

S Jaquiski Tartt

WR Trent Taylor
42 / 53

WR Trent Taylor

DL Solomon Thomas
43 / 53

DL Solomon Thomas

OL Laken Tomlinson
44 / 53

OL Laken Tomlinson

CB Jason Verrett
45 / 53

CB Jason Verrett

DB Jimmie Ward
46 / 53

DB Jimmie Ward

LB Fred Warner *Warner was placed on the COVID reserve list earlier this week. According to the team, The Reserve/Covid-19 List is for a player who either tests positive or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
47 / 53

LB Fred Warner

*Warner was placed on the COVID reserve list earlier this week. According to the team, The Reserve/Covid-19 List is for a player who either tests positive or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

CB K'Waun Williams
48 / 53

CB K'Waun Williams

T Trent Williams
49 / 53

T Trent Williams

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
50 / 53

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

P Mitch Wishnowsky
51 / 53

P Mitch Wishnowsky

CB Ahkello Witherspoon
52 / 53

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

TE Charlie Woerner
53 / 53

TE Charlie Woerner

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Reviewing the 49ers Specialists Set to Become Free Agents

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Updated NFL Power Rankings Following 2022 Season

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Nick Bosa Named DPOY at NFL Honors

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 2023 Pro Bowl Games Recap

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Share Confident Outlook for 2023 Season

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Watch 49ers Players in Four Pro Bowl Events

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce 2022 Team Awards

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Prepare for NFC Championship Against Philadelphia Eagles

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Five 49ers Announced as AP Award Finalists

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Pro Football Focus' Top Performers from #DALvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Divisional Round Win vs. the Cowboys

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Scouting Report on the Dallas Cowboys

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising