Morning Report: Analysis of the Team's 53-man Roster, Week 1 Updates from John Lynch, 49ers Announce Practice Squad

Position-by-Position Breakdown of the 49ers Initial 2020 53-man Roster
The 49ers trimmed the roster to 53 on Saturday, cutting 23 players before the 1 pm PT deadline. While there isn't a lot fo surprise with the quarterback position, the team kept Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard for the third-straight year, we'll have to wait until Week 1 to see how a couple other groups shake out (see cornerbacks). Here is a position-by-position breakdown of where the 49ers currently stand.
Deebo Samuel 'Has a Shot' For Week 1, Fred Warner's Availability; John Lynch Provides Player Updates Following Initial Roster Cuts
During a conference call with media on Sunday, John Lynch provided updates on the team leading up to the 49ers Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Click here for the following updates.
- Additional veteran players on the team's practice squad
- The availability of Fred Warner, Deebo Samuel, Ben Garland and other 49ers for Week 1
- Depth on the D-line without Ronald Blair III
- Dee Ford's restructured contract
49ers Sign 16 Players to the Practice Squad
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Sunday they have signed the following 16 players to the team's practice squad:
Nuevas Noticias
Roster Inicial por Posición de 49ers para el Inicio de la Temporada 2020
Los San Francisco 49ers han oficialmente recortado su plantilla de jugadores de 80 a tan solo 53 antes de que llegara el sábado a la 1 pm de hora pacifico que era el tiempo límite para hacerlo. Kyle Shanahan lo dijo mejor, "El 53 final es muy fluido, todos los días". Tanto el como el general manager John Lynch seguirán evaluando la plantilla durante el fin de semana y el resto del año con el equipo navegando a través de lesiones y disponibilidad. Lee mas >>>
Deebo Samuel Tiene Oportunidad de Jugar la Semana 1, la Disponibilidad de Fred Warner; Lynch da Actualizaciones de Jugadores Después de los Cortes
Con los cortes mandatorios de la liga y la firma de los jugadores para el escuadrón de prácticas, los 49ers se dirigen a la semana 1 con 69 jugadores (52 en el roster activo, 16 en el escuadrón de prácticas y 1 en la reserva de COVID), con el potencial para mas movimientos en los días próximos. El general manager John Lynch tuvo una llamada de conferencia el domingo para discutir algunas decisiones recientes de los 49ers y la preparación del equipo para la apertura de temporada de la semana entrante. Aquí hay actualizaciones del GM de 49ers sobre siete jugadores.
