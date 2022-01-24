Morning Report: 49ers To Take on Rams After Win in Green Bay

Twitter Reacts Following 49ers Upset Win in Green Bay

After a slow start from the San Francisco 49ers, a series of dramatic plays helped push the underdog team to come out on top over the No. 1 seeded Green Bay Packers.

Down by a score with less than five minutes in the game, defensive lineman Jordan Willis blocked a punt by Corey Bojorquez. As the ball rolled to the inside of the 10 yard line, rookie safety Talanoa Hufanga scooped it up and took it to the end zone to tie the game. Robbie Gould finished the game with a walk-off field goal, further perfecting his record of 20-for-20 on field goals in the playoffs, the best in NFL history.