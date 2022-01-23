49ers Set to Face Division-Rival Rams in NFC Championship

If you were anticipating an NFC Championship showdown between two former New England Patriots signal callers or even a face-off between two of the league's premiere tight ends, you will have to wait another year for that after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the postseason on Sunday.

Instead, the San Francisco 49ers will see their third matchup of the year against the NFC West-Champion Los Angeles Rams in the conference championship game.

The Rams narrowly defeated the Buccaneers after owning a 24 point lead in the third quarter. The Buccaneers made it interesting in the fourth quarter with a 55-yard completion from Brady to Mike Evans to cut Los Angeles' lead. A Rams turnover helped Brady and Co. tie the game with under a minute on the clock.

However, it was the heroics of Rams wideout Cooper Kupp who hauled in 20 and 44-yard receptions, respectively, to set up Los Angeles' walk-off game winning field goal.

The 49ers beat the Rams in both of their regular season meetings, including the comeback overtime victory in the regular season finale that jolted San Francisco to its second postseason appearance in three years.

Overall, San Francisco has had the Rams number, owning six-straight victories against Los Angeles.

Despite their bi-yearly meetings, both teams have only met in the postseason once - the NFC Championship game during the 1989 season at Candlestick Park where the 49ers defeated the Rams, 30–3, en route to their fourth Super Bowl appearance.

This marks the 49ers 17th conference championship and their fifth NFC Championship game in the last 10 years.