Presented by

49ers Set to Face Division-Rival Rams in NFC Championship

Jan 23, 2022 at 03:32 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

NFCChampionship_Rams_1920x1080

If you were anticipating an NFC Championship showdown between two former New England Patriots signal callers or even a face-off between two of the league's premiere tight ends, you will have to wait another year for that after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the postseason on Sunday.

Instead, the San Francisco 49ers will see their third matchup of the year against the NFC West-Champion Los Angeles Rams in the conference championship game.

The Rams narrowly defeated the Buccaneers after owning a 24 point lead in the third quarter. The Buccaneers made it interesting in the fourth quarter with a 55-yard completion from Brady to Mike Evans to cut Los Angeles' lead. A Rams turnover helped Brady and Co. tie the game with under a minute on the clock.

However, it was the heroics of Rams wideout Cooper Kupp who hauled in 20 and 44-yard receptions, respectively, to set up Los Angeles' walk-off game winning field goal.

The 49ers beat the Rams in both of their regular season meetings, including the comeback overtime victory in the regular season finale that jolted San Francisco to its second postseason appearance in three years.

Overall, San Francisco has had the Rams number, owning six-straight victories against Los Angeles.

Despite their bi-yearly meetings, both teams have only met in the postseason once - the NFC Championship game during the 1989 season at Candlestick Park where the 49ers defeated the Rams, 30–3, en route to their fourth Super Bowl appearance.

This marks the 49ers 17th conference championship and their fifth NFC Championship game in the last 10 years.

The NFC Championship matchup is set for Sunday, Jan. 30 at 3:30 p.m. PT on FOX, with the victor returning to SoFi Stadium two weeks later for Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.

Related Content

news

49ers Defense Has a Day Against Aaron Rodgers En Route to NFC Championship

Looking at stats and facts from the 49ers 13-10 walkoff victory over the Packers in Saturday's Divisional Round showdown.
news

What the 49ers and Packers Had to Say Following the Divisional Round

See what Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers and other members of each team had to say following their Divisional Round matchup.
news

Los 49ers Vencieron a los Packers y Avanzan al NFC Championship

En otro juego con final de película los San Francisco 49ers salieron victoriosos.
news

Twitter Reacts Following 49ers Upset Win in Green Bay

The NFL and fellow Bay Area teams reacted to the San Francisco 49ers underdog win over the Green Bay Packers as the team heads to the NFC Championship. 
news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers (Divisional Round)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
news

Ambry Thomas OUT; Jimmy G, Nick Bosa Active vs. Packers

A look at who's in and who's out in the 49ers Divisional Round matchup against the Packers.
news

Nick Bosa Expected to Play vs. Packers

The 49ers will get their leading pass rusher back in time for Saturday's Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Three Keys to a 49ers Victory at Lambeau

What will it take to conquer the top-seeded Green Bay Packers?
news

Morning Report: Bosa, Thomas Listed as Questionable for #SFvsGB

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

'Looking Good' For Nick Bosa, Ambry Thomas Ahead of Packers

A look at the final injury report heading into #SFvsGB, including updates on Bosa, Jimmy Garoppolo, Ambry Thomas and other members of the 49ers.
news

49ers Look Vastly Different Heading into Rematch vs. Packers

There are three areas in particular that the 49ers have seen striking developments since Week 3: San Francisco's run game, ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿'s continued emergence and the 49ers improved pass rush.
Advertising