Morning Report: 49ers Sign Offensive Lineman to Two-Year Extension

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, March 10th.
New and Notable
49ers Sign Colton McKivitz to Two-Year Extension
The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed OL Colton McKivitz to a two-year extension through the 2024 season.
McKivitz (6-6, 301) was originally selected by the 49ers in the fifth round (153rd overall) of the 2020 NFL draft. Over the last three years (2020-22), McKivitz has appeared in 28 games (five starts) with the team. He has also played in five postseason contests for San Francisco.
Full List of the San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Draft Picks
On Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers officially received a league-high seven compensatory picks, giving the team a total of 11 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Arik Armstead Receives Bay Area Jefferson Award for Commitment to Education
In Arik Armstead's latest edition of Storytime with Arik Armstead, the San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman read "All Because You Matter" by Tami Charles to hundreds of students at McKinley Elementary in San Francisco. The three-time 49ers Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee was recognized for his philanthropic efforts by CBS Bay Area and has been awarded the station's Jefferson Award.
NFC West Roundup: Seahawks Offseason Hires, Draft Strategy and Division Updates
Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players, alumni and NFL media to talk all things San Francisco 49ers and answer fan-submitted questions. Seattle Seahawks senior team reporter John Boyle joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped to discuss offseason moves, coaching vacancies, 2023 NFL Scouting Combine news and NFC West updates.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Look back at some of 49ers photographer Hayley Hom's best photos from the 2022 NFL season.