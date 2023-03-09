Arik Armstead Receives Bay Area Jefferson Award for Commitment to Education

Mar 09, 2023 at 02:20 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

In Arik Armstead's latest edition of Storytime with Arik Armstead, the San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman read "All Because You Matter" by Tami Charles to hundreds of students at McKinley Elementary in San Francisco. The three-time 49ers Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee was recognized for his philanthropic efforts by CBS Bay Area and has been awarded the station's Jefferson Award.

The Jefferson Award is founded by Multiplying Good, an organization that honors individuals who serve others and bring about meaningful change. Armstead received the award for his extraordinary public service to Bay Area youth with his storytime events.

Started in 2020, the Storytime with Arik Armstead program motivates students to improve their reading skills. In addition to visiting schools in person and reading via Zoom, Armstead has helped distribute books that emphasize the importance of diversity and inclusion and support Black-owned businesses and authors of color to over 2,000 San Francisco Unified School District students and over 2,000 Boys & Girls Club members. He has reached over 5,000 youth from first to fifth grade from Sacramento to Qatar and has covered topics such as equality, Black history and sustainability.

"That's really the main thing: Inspire them to want to read, find reading fun, find it important and encourage them to continue reading," Armstead said.

Believing that literacy and guidance are integral to success, the 49ers team captain created the storytime program as a way to empower at-risk and underserved students who are behind in their Language Arts levels. Armstead also shared that he himself struggled with reading as a child.

"It became an anxiety-provoking thing for me," Armstead said. "I was scared to read out loud, I didn't think I was smart enough and it just took some extra work, support and people helping me," Armstead said.

Storytime with Arik Armstead is just one initiative apart of the defensive lineman's non-profit organization, the Armstead Academic Project. His non-profit has also hosted football camps, mentored juvenile detention students, sponsored college tours and funded affordable housing in his hometown of Sacramento, California.

"That's just what I believe in, education is key. Our youth are the future," Armstead said. "I just want to be an impact on young people's lives and give them the opportunities and tools they need to be successful."

Related Links

Arik Armstead Reads to Students to Promote Diversity and Inclusion

Through 49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront, 4,750 elementary school students in Santa Clara Unified received a copy of The Name Jar and participated in a live reading and discussion of the book with Arik Armstead.

DL Arik Armstead
1 / 26

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront
2 / 26

49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront
3 / 26

49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront

Austin Ginn/49ers
Sourdough Sam
4 / 26

Sourdough Sam

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
5 / 26

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
6 / 26

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront
7 / 26

49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront

Austin Ginn/49ers
Sourdough Sam
8 / 26

Sourdough Sam

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront
9 / 26

49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
10 / 26

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
Sourdough Sam
11 / 26

Sourdough Sam

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront
12 / 26

49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront
13 / 26

49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
14 / 26

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront
15 / 26

49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront

Austin Ginn/49ers
Sourdough Sam
16 / 26

Sourdough Sam

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
17 / 26

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
18 / 26

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront
19 / 26

49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront

Austin Ginn/49ers
Sourdough Sam
20 / 26

Sourdough Sam

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront
21 / 26

49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront

Austin Ginn/49ers
Sourdough Sam
22 / 26

Sourdough Sam

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront
23 / 26

49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront
24 / 26

49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
25 / 26

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
26 / 26

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Full List of the San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Draft Picks

The San Francisco 49ers have received a league-high seven compensatory picks, totaling at 11 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

49ers Sign Colton McKivitz to Two-Year Extension

The 49ers have signed offensive lineman Colton McKivitz to a two-year extension.

news

George Kittle Makes PFF's Top Tight Ends List

The People's Tight End secured a spot on PFF's ranking of the league's 15 best tight ends from the 2022 season.

news

Morning Report: Six 49ers Free Agents Ranked on PFF's Top 100 List

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising