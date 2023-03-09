Arik Armstead Receives Bay Area Jefferson Award for Commitment to Education

In Arik Armstead's latest edition of Storytime with Arik Armstead, the San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman read "All Because You Matter" by Tami Charles to hundreds of students at McKinley Elementary in San Francisco. The three-time 49ers Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee was recognized for his philanthropic efforts by CBS Bay Area and has been awarded the station's Jefferson Award.

The Jefferson Award is founded by Multiplying Good, an organization that honors individuals who serve others and bring about meaningful change. Armstead received the award for his extraordinary public service to Bay Area youth with his storytime events.

Started in 2020, the Storytime with Arik Armstead program motivates students to improve their reading skills. In addition to visiting schools in person and reading via Zoom, Armstead has helped distribute books that emphasize the importance of diversity and inclusion and support Black-owned businesses and authors of color to over 2,000 San Francisco Unified School District students and over 2,000 Boys & Girls Club members. He has reached over 5,000 youth from first to fifth grade from Sacramento to Qatar and has covered topics such as equality, Black history and sustainability.