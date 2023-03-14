Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Sign DL to One-Year Extension

Mar 14, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, March 14th.

New and Notable

Christian McCaffrey on Battling Injury Setbacks and Comeback Season in SF

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey joined Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams Show” to take a look back on one of the biggest years he's had in his football career. On the show, McCaffrey revealed that he had faced his greatest moments of adversity before he was traded to the 49ers.

49ers Sign Kevin Givens to a One-Year Extension

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed defensive lineman Kevin Givens to a one-year extension through the 2023 season.

Givens (6-1, 285) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers on May 3, 2019. Over his four seasons with San Francisco, Givens has played in 40 games (12 starts) and added 57 tackles, 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also appeared in six postseason games and tallied 10 tackles, one pass defensed and 0.5 sack.

Christian McCaffrey Ranked Top 3 in PFF's 'Top Running Backs from 2022'

As we inch closer to the start of the NFL free agency period and the 2023 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers braintrust is constantly evaluating the team's positions of need and the prospects and players set to become available. One position group that was shored up in-season was the 49ers running back corps with the addition of Christian McCaffrey via a trade with the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. McCaffrey's impact was near immediate with the do-it-all back taking his first snaps for San Francisco 48 hours after his arrival and the start of the team's 12-game win streak coinciding with his first fully unleashed game.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers 2022 Photographer Spotlight: Hayley Hom

Look back at some of 49ers photographer Hayley Hom's best photos from the 2022 NFL season.

WR Jauan Jennings
1 / 53

WR Jauan Jennings

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle, DL Nick Bosa
2 / 53

TE George Kittle, DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
3 / 53

WR Deebo Samuel

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
4 / 53

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, WR Deebo Samuel
5 / 53

WR Jauan Jennings, WR Deebo Samuel

Hayley Hom/49ers
DT T.Y. McGill
6 / 53

DT T.Y. McGill

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
7 / 53

OL Nick Zakelj, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 53

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, DL Nick Bosa
9 / 53

RB Christian McCaffrey, DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
10 / 53

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, T Trent Williams
11 / 53

DL Nick Bosa, T Trent Williams

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
12 / 53

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
13 / 53

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
14 / 53

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
15 / 53

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
16 / 53

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
17 / 53

DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
18 / 53

LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
19 / 53

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 53

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
21 / 53

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Dre Greenlaw
22 / 53

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Samuel Womack III, OL Spencer Burford
23 / 53

WR Samuel Womack III, OL Spencer Burford

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
24 / 53

WR Jauan Jennings

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
25 / 53

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
26 / 53

OL Colton McKivitz

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam
27 / 53

Sourdough Sam

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
28 / 53

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Hayley Hom/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
29 / 53

LS Taybor Pepper

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Dre Greenlaw
30 / 53

S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
31 / 53

DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
32 / 53

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Oren Burks
33 / 53

LB Oren Burks

Hayley Hom/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
34 / 53

LS Taybor Pepper

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
35 / 53

OL Jake Brendel, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
36 / 53

DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
37 / 53

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
38 / 53

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
39 / 53

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
40 / 53

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
41 / 53

S Talanoa Hufanga

Hayley Hom/49ers
T Trent Williams
42 / 53

T Trent Williams

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, QB Brock Purdy
43 / 53

WR Deebo Samuel, QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
44 / 53

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
45 / 53

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
46 / 53

LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Elijah Mitchell, RB Christian McCaffrey
47 / 53

WR Elijah Mitchell, RB Christian McCaffrey

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
48 / 53

DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
49 / 53

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Hayley Hom/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
50 / 53

LS Taybor Pepper

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
51 / 53

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
52 / 53

LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Jordan Mason, DL Nick Bosa
53 / 53

WR Jordan Mason, DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
2022 in Review: Best of 49ers Community Relations

Look back at some of the best community relations events throughout the 2022 season.

TE George Kittle
1 / 50

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
2 / 50

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
3 / 50

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
4 / 50

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill
5 / 50

OL Daniel Brunskill

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
6 / 50

LB Curtis Robinson

Ben Warden/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
7 / 50

OL Spencer Burford, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jason Poe
8 / 50

OL Jason Poe

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
9 / 50

TE Ross Dwelley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
10 / 50

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
11 / 50

LB Curtis Robinson

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Wish
12 / 50

49ers Wish

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
13 / 50

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Maren
14 / 50

Maren

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Wish
15 / 50

49ers Wish

Kym Fortino/49ers
Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz and Tony Hartman
16 / 50

Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz and Tony Hartman

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
17 / 50

QB Trey Lance

Austin Ginn/49ers
K Robbie Gould
18 / 50

K Robbie Gould

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 50

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
20 / 50

OL Nick Zakelj

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
21 / 50

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
22 / 50

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
23 / 50

Sourdough Sam

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
24 / 50

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
25 / 50

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Wish
26 / 50

49ers Wish

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
27 / 50

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, TE Charlie Woerner
28 / 50

TE George Kittle, TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
29 / 50

LB Oren Burks

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins, OL Jake Brendel
30 / 50

S Tayler Hawkins, OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
31 / 50

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jason Poe
32 / 50

OL Jason Poe

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
33 / 50

S Tayler Hawkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
34 / 50

OL Jake Brendel

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, OL Daniel Brunskill, OL Nick Zakelj
35 / 50

QB Brock Purdy, OL Daniel Brunskill, OL Nick Zakelj

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
36 / 50

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
37 / 50

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
38 / 50

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
39 / 50

LB Curtis Robinson

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Oren Burks
40 / 50

LB Oren Burks

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, DT T.Y. McGill
41 / 50

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, DT T.Y. McGill

Hayley Hom/49ers
DT T.Y. McGill
42 / 50

DT T.Y. McGill

Ben Warden/49ers
LB Oren Burks
43 / 50

LB Oren Burks

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
44 / 50

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
45 / 50

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
Sourdough Sam
46 / 50

Sourdough Sam

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
47 / 50

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
48 / 50

OL Nick Zakelj

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
49 / 50

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Trey Lance
50 / 50

QB Trey Lance

Austin Ginn/49ers
Listen In

