Morning Report: 49ers Sign DL to One-Year Extension

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, March 14th.
New and Notable
Christian McCaffrey on Battling Injury Setbacks and Comeback Season in SF
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey joined Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams Show” to take a look back on one of the biggest years he's had in his football career. On the show, McCaffrey revealed that he had faced his greatest moments of adversity before he was traded to the 49ers.
49ers Sign Kevin Givens to a One-Year Extension
The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed defensive lineman Kevin Givens to a one-year extension through the 2023 season.
Givens (6-1, 285) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers on May 3, 2019. Over his four seasons with San Francisco, Givens has played in 40 games (12 starts) and added 57 tackles, 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also appeared in six postseason games and tallied 10 tackles, one pass defensed and 0.5 sack.
Christian McCaffrey Ranked Top 3 in PFF's 'Top Running Backs from 2022'
As we inch closer to the start of the NFL free agency period and the 2023 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers braintrust is constantly evaluating the team's positions of need and the prospects and players set to become available. One position group that was shored up in-season was the 49ers running back corps with the addition of Christian McCaffrey via a trade with the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. McCaffrey's impact was near immediate with the do-it-all back taking his first snaps for San Francisco 48 hours after his arrival and the start of the team's 12-game win streak coinciding with his first fully unleashed game.
What to Watch
