Morning Report: 49ers Sign DL to One-Year Extension

Christian McCaffrey Ranked Top 3 in PFF's 'Top Running Backs from 2022'

As we inch closer to the start of the NFL free agency period and the 2023 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers braintrust is constantly evaluating the team's positions of need and the prospects and players set to become available. One position group that was shored up in-season was the 49ers running back corps with the addition of Christian McCaffrey via a trade with the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. McCaffrey's impact was near immediate with the do-it-all back taking his first snaps for San Francisco 48 hours after his arrival and the start of the team's 12-game win streak coinciding with his first fully unleashed game.