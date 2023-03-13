Christian McCaffrey Ranked Top 3 in PFF's 'Top Running Backs from 2022'

Mar 13, 2023 at 07:00 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

As we inch closer to the start of the NFL free agency period and the 2023 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers braintrust is constantly evaluating the team's positions of need and the prospects and players set to become available. One position group that was shored up in-season was the 49ers running back corps with the addition of Christian McCaffrey via a trade with the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. McCaffrey's impact was near immediate with the do-it-all back taking his first snaps for San Francisco 48 hours after his arrival and the start of the team's 12-game win streak coinciding with his first fully unleashed game.

McCaffrey's contributions did not go unnoticed in 2022 with the running back earning a Pro Bowl selection and coming up second in the vote for the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year Award. More recently, the dual-threat threat back landed on Pro Football Focus' (PFF) list of the top running backs in yards per route run from the 2022 season.

The decision to evaluate a running back on yards per route run is aimed at painting a more clear picture of the player's productivity on a per-snap basis. Per PFF, the yards per route run metric "divides a player's receiving yards total by the number of routes they ran, providing a better indicator of production than yards per reception or even yards per target."

McCaffrey was ranked No. 3 on PFF's top ten list with a 1.83 yards per route run score.

"One of just two running backs to see 100 or more targets in 2022, McCaffrey led all players at the position with 741 receiving yards from 405 routes run," the PFF staff wrote in their evaluation of the 49ers back.

Titans Derrick Henry topped the list, and Breece Hall of the New York Jets came in at No. 2.

Related Content

news

Christian McCaffrey on Battling Injury Setbacks and Comeback Season in SF

How Christian McCaffrey blocked out the outside noise to become the NFL's top-ranked starting running back of the 2022 season.

news

Six 49ers Land on PFF's Top 100 Players Set to Become Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers had six players make Pro Football Focus' 'Top 100 Players Set to Enter Free Agency' list.

news

2023 NFL Combine Top Performers vs. 49ers Equivalents

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books. Take a look at the top performers from the week-long evaluation and their San Francisco 49ers counterparts.

news

John Lynch Shares Five Personnel Updates Heading into Free Agency

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch shared insights regarding players set to become free agents at the start of the new league year.

news

Seven 49ers Players Land on the 'PFF 101' List for 2022

A total of seven San Francisco 49ers players made the Pro Football Focus top 101 players list for their performances in the 2022 season.

news

Complete List of 49ers Players Set to Become Free Agents

At the start of the new league year, a total of 27 San Francisco 49ers players are set to become free agents.

news

49ers Offensive Players Set to Become Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers have 27 players set to become free agents at the start of the new league year. Here's a closer look at the offensive players entering free agency.

news

49ers Defensive Players Set to Become Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers have 27 players set to become free agents at the start of the new league year. Here's a closer look at the defensive players entering free agency.

news

49ers Specialists Set to Become Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers have 27 players set to become free agents at the start of the new league year. Here's a closer look at the specialists entering free agency.

news

NFL.com Ranks Christian McCaffrey No. 1 Running Back from 2022 Season

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was tabbed as the top starting running back of the 2022 season by NFL.com.

news

George Kittle Wins Never Not Working Protection Play of the Year Award

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle took home the Head & Shoulders Never Not Working Protection Play of the Year.

Advertising