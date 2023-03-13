Presented by

49ers Sign Kevin Givens to a One-Year Extension

Mar 13, 2023 at 12:45 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed defensive lineman Kevin Givens to a one-year extension through the 2023 season.

Givens (6-1, 285) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers on May 3, 2019. Over his four seasons with San Francisco, Givens has played in 40 games (12 starts) and added 57 tackles, 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also appeared in six postseason games and tallied 10 tackles, one pass defensed and 0.5 sack.

In 2022, Givens appeared in 13 games (11 starts) and recorded 20 tackles, 2.0 sacks and one pass defensed. He also appeared in all three postseason games where he added four tackles.

A 26-year-old native of Newark, NJ, Givens attended Penn State where he appeared in 39 games (22 starts) and finished with 82 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, four passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Related Content

news

49ers Sign Colton McKivitz to Two-Year Extension

The 49ers have signed offensive lineman Colton McKivitz to a two-year extension.

news

49ers Sign Taybor Pepper to Three-Year Extension

The 49ers have signed LS Taybor Pepper to a three-year extension and tendered a one-year contract to WR Jauan Jennings.

news

49ers Sign DB Parker to Reserve/Future Contract

The San Francisco 49ers have signed DB A.J. Parker to a Reserve/Future contract.

news

49ers Activate RB Elijah Mitchell from the Injured Reserve List

The San Francisco 49ers activated the running back from the Injured Reserve list and made other roster moves ahead of #AZvsSF.

news

49ers Waive Defensive Lineman from Roster, Quarterback from Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have waived two players on Tuesday.

news

49ers Activate WR Martin and DL Turay from the Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have promoted WR Tay Martin and DL Kemoko Turay to the active roster ahead of the team's Week 17 contest.

news

49ers Sign LB Robinson to the Practice Squad; Release CB Swilling

The 49ers have signed LB Curtis Robinson to the team's practice squad and released CB Tre Swilling.

news

49ers Activate DT Javon Kinlaw From Injured Reserve List

The 49ers have activated Javon Kinlaw from the Injured Reserve list and made other roster moves.

news

49ers Open Practice Windows for Kalia Davis, Javon Kinlaw; Sign CB

The 49ers have signed cornerback Tre Swilling to the team's practice squad and opened the practice windows for Kalia Davis and Javon Kinlaw.

news

49ers Promote DL Spence to the Active Roster; Place DL Ridgeway on IR

The 49ers have promoted DL Akeem Spence to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed DL Hassan Ridgeway on the Injured Reserve list.

news

49ers Activate RB Coleman and CB Johnson from the Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have promoted RB Coleman and CB Johnson to the active roster ahead of the team's Week 14.

Advertising