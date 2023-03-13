49ers Sign Kevin Givens to a One-Year Extension

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed defensive lineman Kevin Givens to a one-year extension through the 2023 season.
Givens (6-1, 285) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers on May 3, 2019. Over his four seasons with San Francisco, Givens has played in 40 games (12 starts) and added 57 tackles, 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also appeared in six postseason games and tallied 10 tackles, one pass defensed and 0.5 sack.
In 2022, Givens appeared in 13 games (11 starts) and recorded 20 tackles, 2.0 sacks and one pass defensed. He also appeared in all three postseason games where he added four tackles.
A 26-year-old native of Newark, NJ, Givens attended Penn State where he appeared in 39 games (22 starts) and finished with 82 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, four passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.