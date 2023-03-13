Christian McCaffrey on Battling Injury Setbacks and Comeback Season in SF

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey joined Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams Show” to take a look back on one of the biggest years he's had in his football career. On the show, McCaffrey revealed that he had faced his greatest moments of adversity before he was traded to the 49ers.

"Even in some losing seasons, I've had good individual years and I didn't understand what adversity in the NFL looked like yet at an individual level," McCaffrey said. "At a team level, I had faced some and lost some big games. But for me not being able to play, having to watch my teammates go out there and play from the side, you feel like you're not a part of the team."

In his final two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, McCaffrey only played in 10 total games due to injury. Four years into his NFL career, the running back recorded his first major injury setback, suffering a right high-ankle sprain during the Panthers loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was placed on his team's Injured Reserve list where he missed six games.

In his first game back from injury, McCaffrey injured his shoulder on the very last drive against the Kansas City Chiefs. His shoulder injury and a later sustained thigh glute strain forced the running back to miss the remainder of the 2020 season.

In 2021, McCaffrey experienced a similar story. The combination of a strained hamstring and a grade two pedal ankle sprain made him land on the Panthers Injured Reserve list once again.