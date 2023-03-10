Update on 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy underwent successful surgery with renowned specialist Dr. Keith Meister this morning. Dr. Meister conducted an internal brace repair to Purdy's right elbow. Purdy is anticipated to start a throwing progression program in three months.
49ers Foundation Opens Applications for Sixth Annual 'Follow Your Bliss' Awards
Dedicated to supporting Bay Area educators, a total of $20,000 will be awarded to those who empower and positively impact students.
49ers Announce Multi-Year Broadcast Partnership with Sactown Sports 1140AM
New radio broadcasts for preseason and regular season matchups will be available for the entire Sacramento metropolitan area.
Nick Bosa, Brock Purdy and Eight More Among 49ers Team Award Recipients
Nick Bosa, Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, Jake Brendel and several other 49ers players were announced as 2022 team award recipients.
49ers Announce United Airlines as Team's Presenting Sponsor of 2022 Playoffs
In addition, Cisco, Zenni and SAP to support as associate partners.
Update on 49ers Quarterback Trey Lance
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent successful surgery on his right ankle yesterday.
Arik Armstead Named 49ers Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year
The 49ers announced DL Arik Armstead as their 2022 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award presented by Nationwide, marking his third-consecutive nomination.
49ers Foundation Announces Details for Annual Holiday Sports Auction
Executed with the help of KNBR, the auction includes one-of-a-kind experiences and memorabilia with all proceeds benefitting Bay Area youth.
49ers Add Levi's® Stadium Utility Tracking Feature to the Executive Huddle
The first real-time analytics control room on NFL game days can now help the 49ers and Levi's Stadium make new strides in the world of sustainability.
Former 49ers General Manager John McVay Passes Away
Former San Francisco 49ers general manager John McVay passed away on Monday, October 31st at the age of 91.
49ers Announce Full Schedule of Events In Mexico City Ahead of #SFvsAZ
Leading up to the NFL International Game at Estadio Azteca, the San Francisco 49ers are creating the ultimate fan experience for the Faithful in Mexico.