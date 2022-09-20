Morning Report: 49ers Record Improves After Win Against Seahawks

"I love being around Deebo," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "I mean watch how he plays. My favorite thing about Deebo is how much he inspires people. And he inspires me more than almost any player I've watched on a field. The way he runs the ball, whether you're handing it to him, whether you're throwing it to him, whether he is catching on a kick and these aren't things that you have to talk him into doing, he usually talks you into doing it because Deebo loves playing football and he loves helping us win. And I think that's what everybody sees on Sunday when you guys watch him on TV. And I think that's why this country really likes Deebo also."