Morning Report: 49ers Record Improves After Win Against Seahawks

Sep 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, September 20th.

New and Notable

Statement from the 49ers on QB Trey Lance

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent successful surgery on his injured right ankle this morning, an injury that occurred in yesterday's game versus the Seattle Seahawks.

49ers Improve Their Record Against Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 Win

Team Record Recap

  • The 49ers improve to 10-13 at home against the Seahawks.
  • San Francisco claims its first win over Seattle since 12/29/2019.

49ers Sign LB Greenlaw to Two-Year Extension

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed LB Dre Greenlaw to a two-year extension through the 2024 season.

Greenlaw (6-0, 230) was originally selected by the 49ers in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Over the past four seasons (2019-22), he has appeared in 33 games (25 starts) and registered 196 tackles, four passes defensed, 2.0 sacks, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He has also started six postseason contests and added 18 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Greenlaw was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and awarded the Thomas Herrion Memorial Award in 2019, which is given annually to the rookie or first-year player who has taken advantage of every opportunity, turned it into a positive situation and made their dream turn into a reality.

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Lance, Davis-Price and Kroft

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with multiple injuries following the team's first win of the season. As the team breaks down its performance versus the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Kyle Shanahan is evaluating the depth of several position groups in his offensive unit.

5 Things to Know: Deebo Samuel

After an outstanding 2021 playoff run, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel signed a three-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2025 season.

"I love being around Deebo," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "I mean watch how he plays. My favorite thing about Deebo is how much he inspires people. And he inspires me more than almost any player I've watched on a field. The way he runs the ball, whether you're handing it to him, whether you're throwing it to him, whether he is catching on a kick and these aren't things that you have to talk him into doing, he usually talks you into doing it because Deebo loves playing football and he loves helping us win. And I think that's what everybody sees on Sunday when you guys watch him on TV. And I think that's why this country really likes Deebo also."

