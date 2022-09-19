49ers Sign LB Greenlaw to Two-Year Extension

Greenlaw (6-0, 230) was originally selected by the 49ers in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Over the past four seasons (2019-22), he has appeared in 33 games (25 starts) and registered 196 tackles, four passes defensed, 2.0 sacks, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He has also started six postseason contests and added 18 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Greenlaw was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and awarded the Thomas Herrion Memorial Award in 2019, which is given annually to the rookie or first-year player who has taken advantage of every opportunity, turned it into a positive situation and made their dream turn into a reality.