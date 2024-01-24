Morning Report: 49ers Power Rankings Heading into the NFC Championship 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, January 24th.
New and Notable
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Split Top Spot With Ravens Following #GBvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers are NFC Championship Game bound for a third-straight season after taking down the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in the Divisional Round. As a result, the team will host the third-seeded Detroit Lions in the conference championship for the first postseason meeting between the two teams since the 1983 season.
Off the Field: Former 49ers Show Out at Divisional Round Game 😎
Once a Niner, always a Niner.
San Francisco 49ers alumni and former players showed out at Levi's® Stadium on Saturday night to support the red and gold in their Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
Super Bowl Champions such as Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Dennis Brown, Bryant Young, Ricky Watters, Dan Bunz, John Taylor, Guy McIntyre and Eric Davis took to the sidelines to hype up the team and encourage the Faithful to get loud ahead of the contest. Rice even took the stage to sound the fog horn before kickoff – a staple tradition carried out at every 49ers home game.
Deebo Samuel's Status Uncertain for NFC Championship; 3 Updates from Shanahan
The San Francisco 49ers have earned the right to play in a fourth NFC Championship Game over the last five seasons following a 24-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round. The 49ers will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon, and the team enters the week in relatively good health. Because of their Saturday evening clash with Green Bay, San Francisco has an extra day to work with as they gear up for the next phase of their postseason run. That extra time will be key as they look to get the lone player on the injury list, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, in a place to suit up against Detroit.
Greenlaw, Williams and Feliciano Record Top PFF Grades in #GBvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to their fourth NFC Championship Game in the last five seasons with a 24-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Saturday's clash turned into a fourth quarter thriller that was ultimately decided by a San Francisco 12-play, 69-yard touchdown scoring drive and interception of Packers quarterback Jordan Love by linebacker Dre Greenlaw in the final six minutes of the game. The 49ers are set to host the Detroit Lions in the conference championship following their 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
Social Media Reacts to the 49ers Advancing to the NFC Championship Game 🤩
Celebrations of the San Francisco 49ers advancing to their fourth NFC Championship Game in the last five seasons took over social media. After securing a 24-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco has now won 37 playoff games, tying them with the Packers and the New England Patriots for the most in NFL history.
📽 What to Watch
Say Cheese 📸
Go inside the 49ers locker room before the team's Divisional Round matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers at Levi's® Stadium.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers at Levi's® Stadium.
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers.