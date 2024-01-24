Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Power Rankings Heading into the NFC Championship 🗞️

Jan 24, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, January 24th.

New and Notable

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Split Top Spot With Ravens Following #GBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are NFC Championship Game bound for a third-straight season after taking down the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in the Divisional Round. As a result, the team will host the third-seeded Detroit Lions in the conference championship for the first postseason meeting between the two teams since the 1983 season.

Learn More >>>

Off the Field: Former 49ers Show Out at Divisional Round Game 😎

Once a Niner, always a Niner.

San Francisco 49ers alumni and former players showed out at Levi's® Stadium on Saturday night to support the red and gold in their Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Super Bowl Champions such as Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Dennis Brown, Bryant Young, Ricky Watters, Dan Bunz, John Taylor, Guy McIntyre and Eric Davis took to the sidelines to hype up the team and encourage the Faithful to get loud ahead of the contest. Rice even took the stage to sound the fog horn before kickoff – a staple tradition carried out at every 49ers home game.

Learn More >>>

Deebo Samuel's Status Uncertain for NFC Championship; 3 Updates from Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers have earned the right to play in a fourth NFC Championship Game over the last five seasons following a 24-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round. The 49ers will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon, and the team enters the week in relatively good health. Because of their Saturday evening clash with Green Bay, San Francisco has an extra day to work with as they gear up for the next phase of their postseason run. That extra time will be key as they look to get the lone player on the injury list, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, in a place to suit up against Detroit.

Learn More >>>

Greenlaw, Williams and Feliciano Record Top PFF Grades in #GBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to their fourth NFC Championship Game in the last five seasons with a 24-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Saturday's clash turned into a fourth quarter thriller that was ultimately decided by a San Francisco 12-play, 69-yard touchdown scoring drive and interception of Packers quarterback Jordan Love by linebacker Dre Greenlaw in the final six minutes of the game. The 49ers are set to host the Detroit Lions in the conference championship following their 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

Learn More >>>

Social Media Reacts to the 49ers Advancing to the NFC Championship Game 🤩

Celebrations of the San Francisco 49ers advancing to their fourth NFC Championship Game in the last five seasons took over social media. After securing a 24-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco has now won 37 playoff games, tying them with the Packers and the New England Patriots for the most in NFL history.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

Inside the Locker Room: 49ers Prepare for Divisional Round vs. Packers

Go inside the 49ers locker room before the team's Divisional Round matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers at Levi's® Stadium.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Oren Burks
2 / 22

LB Oren Burks

Michael Zagaris/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 22

TE George Kittle

Michael Zagaris/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 22

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
6 / 22

DL Nick Bosa

Michael Zagaris/49ers
T Trent Williams
7 / 22

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
8 / 22

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
9 / 22

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, DL Nick Bosa
10 / 22

DL Arik Armstead, DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
11 / 22

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
12 / 22

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
13 / 22

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
14 / 22

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
15 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
16 / 22

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, FB Kyle Juszczyk
17 / 22

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, DL Arik Armstead, OL Spencer Burford
18 / 22

RB Elijah Mitchell, DL Arik Armstead, OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
19 / 22

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Michael Zagaris/49ers
T Trent Williams
20 / 22

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
21 / 22

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
22 / 22

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Divisional Round)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers at Levi's® Stadium.

WR Brandon Aiyuk, TE George Kittle
1 / 50

WR Brandon Aiyuk, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy
2 / 50

RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano, OL Jake Brendel
3 / 50

OL Jon Feliciano, OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Hargrave
4 / 50

LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, WR Chris Conley
5 / 50

TE George Kittle, WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
6 / 50

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
7 / 50

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
8 / 50

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
9 / 50

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Fred Warner
10 / 50

DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
11 / 50

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Chris Conley
12 / 50

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
13 / 50

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 50

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
15 / 50

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
16 / 50

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
17 / 50

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
18 / 50

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young, DT Javon Kinlaw, DL Robert Beal Jr.
19 / 50

DL Chase Young, DT Javon Kinlaw, DL Robert Beal Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
20 / 50

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
21 / 50

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
22 / 50

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
23 / 50

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
24 / 50

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Logan Ryan
25 / 50

S Logan Ryan

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
26 / 50

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
27 / 50

WR Jauan Jennings

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
28 / 50

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
29 / 50

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy
30 / 50

OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
31 / 50

QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Chase Young
32 / 50

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd 49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
33 / 50

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd 49ers
K Jake Moody
34 / 50

K Jake Moody

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
35 / 50

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
36 / 50

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
37 / 50

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd 49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
38 / 50

LB Dre Greenlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
39 / 50

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd 49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
40 / 50

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd 49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
41 / 50

LB Dre Greenlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
42 / 50

LB Dre Greenlaw

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, DL Nick Bosa
43 / 50

DL Arik Armstead, DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd 49ers
LB Fred Warner
44 / 50

LB Fred Warner

TERRELL LLOYD/TERRELL LLOYD
RB Christian McCaffrey
45 / 50

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino 49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
46 / 50

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/Austin Ginn
RB Christian McCaffrey
47 / 50

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino 49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
48 / 50

LB Dre Greenlaw

Ben Warden/49ers
LB Fred Warner
49 / 50

LB Fred Warner

Ben Warden/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
50 / 50

LB Dre Greenlaw

Ben Warden/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Faithful Embrace the Rain During Team’s Divisional Round Matchup 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

49ers Faithful
1 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 23

49ers Faithful

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 23

49ers Faithful

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
17 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
21 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
23 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Deebo Samuel Heading into #DETvsSF 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report:  49ers to Face the Lions in NFC Championship 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates Ahead of Divisional Round vs. Packers 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Where do the 49ers Stand in Postseason Power Rankings? 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on McCaffrey, Armstead 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Deebo Samuel Honored by Pro Football Hall of Fame 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Set for NFC Divisional Round Against Packers 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Aiyuk Talks Energy Jennings Brings for Playoff Return 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Playoff Picture 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Check Out the 49ers 2024 Season Opponents 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Top PFF Grades Following #LARvsSF 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising