Morning Report: 49ers Beat Packers 28-21 in Preseason Week 1

Aug 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, August 15.

New and Notable

8 Takeaways from the 49ers Preseason Opener vs. the Packers

  • Trey Lance Comes Away with a Perfect Passer Rating
  • Samuel Womack III Notches Not One, but Two Interceptions
  • Spencer Burford Gets the Bulk of the Work at Right Guard
  • Two Players Exit Early with Injuries
  • Ray-Ray McCloud III Shows Promise on Offense and Special Teams
  • Rookie Wide Receiver Danny Gray is a Bright Spot on the 49ers Offensive Unit
  • Jake Brendel Gets the Start at Center
  • 20 Veteran Starters Sit Out Game 1 of the Preseason

Read More >>>

What the 49ers and Packers Had to Say Following SF's First Preseason Win

The San Francisco 49ers earned their very first victory at Levi's® Stadium on Friday night, defeating the Green Bay Packers 28-21 in preseason Week 1. Here's what both teams had to say following the exhibition game:

Read More >>>

Jimmie Ward Voted NFL's 96th Best Player

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward has been voted the 96th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

Last year was one of Ward's best years in the league, starting all 16 games he appeared in. He recorded a total of 77 tackles (44 solo) and missed only two. Ward also defended four passes and had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Starting in all three of the team's playoff games last season, Ward recorded a blocked field goal attempt in the Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers and notched an interceptions in the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams.

Read More >>>

Kyle Juszczyk Voted NFL's 100th Best Player

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been voted the 100th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

Juszczyk is a highly respected team leader who is entering his tenth NFL season and sixth with the 49ers. After spending four years with the Baltimore Ravens, Juszczyk signed with the 49ers in 2017. The Harvard product has appeared in 75 games over five seasons in San Francisco, notching 175 touches for 1,530 total yards and 11 touchdowns. The fullback has also earned a trip to the Pro Bowl every season since 2016.

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Players Arrive at Levi's® Stadium for Preseason Week 1 vs. Packers

View photos as the team arrives to the locker room for their preseason matchup against the Green Bay Packers, presented by Levi's®.

DL Kevin Atkins, DT Javon Kinlaw
1 / 13

DL Kevin Atkins, DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
2 / 13

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Darqueze Dennard
3 / 13

DB Darqueze Dennard

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
4 / 13

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Qwuantrezz Knight
5 / 13

DB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
6 / 13

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
7 / 13

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
8 / 13

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
9 / 13

DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Segun Olubi
10 / 13

LB Segun Olubi

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
11 / 13

WR Willie Snead IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
12 / 13

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kevin Atkins
13 / 13

DL Kevin Atkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
