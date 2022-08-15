Morning Report: 49ers Beat Packers 28-21 in Preseason Week 1

Jimmie Ward Voted NFL's 96th Best Player

Last year was one of Ward's best years in the league, starting all 16 games he appeared in. He recorded a total of 77 tackles (44 solo) and missed only two. Ward also defended four passes and had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Starting in all three of the team's playoff games last season, Ward recorded a blocked field goal attempt in the Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers and notched an interceptions in the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams.