Jimmie Ward Voted NFL's 96th Best Player

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward has been voted the 96th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.
Ward was featured Sunday on "The Top 100 Players of 2022" which unveiled players ranked Nos. 100-51. The countdown will continue next Sunday with Nos. 50-31 at 1:30 p.m. PT, then Nos. 30-21 at 8 p.m. PT and conclude with a three-hour finale on Sunday, August 28th revealing the top 20 players starting at 5 p.m. PT.
Ward, a team captain in the 2021 season, is entering his ninth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2014. The former first-round pick has appeared in 94 games over eight seasons in San Francisco, notching 401 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 39 passes defended, four interceptions and two interceptions returned for touchdowns.
Last year was one of Ward's best years in the league, starting all 16 games he appeared in. He recorded a total of 77 tackles (44 solo) and missed only two. Ward also defended four passes and had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Starting in all three of the team's playoff games last season, Ward recorded a blocked field goal attempt in the Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers and notched an interceptions in the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams.
View some of Jimmie Ward's best moments since being drafted by the 49ers 30th overall in 2014.