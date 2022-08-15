Jimmie Ward Voted NFL's 96th Best Player

Aug 14, 2022 at 05:55 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward has been voted the 96th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

Ward was featured Sunday on "The Top 100 Players of 2022" which unveiled players ranked Nos. 100-51. The countdown will continue next Sunday with Nos. 50-31 at 1:30 p.m. PT, then Nos. 30-21 at 8 p.m. PT and conclude with a three-hour finale on Sunday, August 28th revealing the top 20 players starting at 5 p.m. PT.

Ward, a team captain in the 2021 season, is entering his ninth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2014. The former first-round pick has appeared in 94 games over eight seasons in San Francisco, notching 401 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 39 passes defended, four interceptions and two interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Last year was one of Ward's best years in the league, starting all 16 games he appeared in. He recorded a total of 77 tackles (44 solo) and missed only two. Ward also defended four passes and had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Starting in all three of the team's playoff games last season, Ward recorded a blocked field goal attempt in the Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers and notched an interceptions in the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Best of Jimmie Ward's First Six Seasons in San Francisco

View some of Jimmie Ward's best moments since being drafted by the 49ers 30th overall in 2014.

DB Jimmie Ward
1 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
2 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
3 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
4 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
5 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
6 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
7 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
8 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
9 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
10 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward and S Jaquiski Tartt
11 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward and S Jaquiski Tartt

DB Jimmie Ward
12 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
13 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
14 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
15 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
16 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
17 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
18 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward and CB Richard Sherman
19 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward and CB Richard Sherman

DB Jimmie Ward and DT Jullian Taylor
20 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward and DT Jullian Taylor

DB Jimmie Ward
21 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
22 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
23 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
24 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward and S Marcell Harris
25 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward and S Marcell Harris

DB Jimmie Ward
26 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
27 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Kyle Juszczyk Voted NFL's 100th Best Player

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been voted the 100th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

news

49ers Activate TE Charlie Woerner from PUP List

The 49ers announced that tight end Charlie Woerner has been activated from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

news

Shanahan Ofrece la Más Reciente Información Sobre los 49ers

Kyle Shanahan tuvo una conferencia de prensa este sábado, un día después de la victoria del equipo sobre Green Bay.

news

En el Primer Juego de Pretemporada los 49ers Derrotan 28-21 a los Packers

Los San Francisco 49ers recibieron en Levi's® Stadium la vista de los Green Bay Packers en el primer partido de la pretemporada 2022 para ambos equipos.

Advertising