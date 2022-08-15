Jimmie Ward Voted NFL's 96th Best Player

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward has been voted the 96th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

Ward was featured Sunday on "The Top 100 Players of 2022" which unveiled players ranked Nos. 100-51. The countdown will continue next Sunday with Nos. 50-31 at 1:30 p.m. PT, then Nos. 30-21 at 8 p.m. PT and conclude with a three-hour finale on Sunday, August 28th revealing the top 20 players starting at 5 p.m. PT.

Ward, a team captain in the 2021 season, is entering his ninth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2014. The former first-round pick has appeared in 94 games over eight seasons in San Francisco, notching 401 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 39 passes defended, four interceptions and two interceptions returned for touchdowns.