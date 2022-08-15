Kyle Juszczyk Voted NFL's 100th Best Player

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been voted the 100th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

Juszczyk was featured Sunday on "The Top 100 Players of 2022" which unveiled players ranked Nos. 100-51. The countdown will continue next Sunday with Nos. 50-31 at 1:30 p.m. PT, then Nos. 30-21 at 8 p.m. PT and conclude with a three-hour finale on Sunday, August 28th revealing the top 20 players starting at 5 p.m. PT.

Juszczyk is a highly respected team leader who is entering his tenth NFL season and sixth with the 49ers. After spending four years with the Baltimore Ravens, Juszczyk signed with the 49ers in 2017. The Harvard product has appeared in 75 games over five seasons in San Francisco, notching 175 touches for 1,530 total yards and 11 touchdowns. The fullback has also earned a trip to the Pro Bowl every season since 2016.

Last season, Juszczyk recorded 318 total yards and two touchdowns.