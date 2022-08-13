What the 49ers and Packers Had to Say Following SF's First Preseason Win

49ers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III on the atmosphere at Levi's® Stadium:

"Probably the feeling of what the stadium would be like. That was my first time ever playing or being inside that stadium. So for me, it was a different feeling and just seeing the energy that's in here is surreal. You've got to really be here to understand it and that's just a preseason game. I can't imagine when it's the playoffs or the season on the line and the NFC Championship."

McCloud III on what it was like seeing the Faithful in the crowd:

"There were a lot of people there for a preseason game. They were actually there for four quarters. Most people start leaving at halftime, but they were there for four quarters, celebrating and cheering. When you're a player on the field, that's a big factor when it's third down and four, and you've just got fans going for you and just giving you energy to make a play."

McCloud III on getting wide open for his touchdown: