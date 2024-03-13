Morning Report: 49ers Make PFF's Top 101 Players of 2023 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, March 13th.
New and Notable
Ten 49ers Named to PFF's 'Top 101 Players from the 2023 NFL Season' List
The NFL's free agency frenzy is heating up with the legal tampering period for all 32 teams opening up on Monday morning. As clubs prepare to make important moves to better their rosters in 2024, let's take a final look back at the San Francisco 49ers best players from the 2023 campaign, according to Pro Football Focus. Historic performances and impressive statistical feats by various 49ers helped contribute to a Super Bowl LVIII appearance and translated into nine Pro Bowl selections and seven All-Pro designations for the team. It should come as no surprise that ten players landed on Pro Football Focus' "Top 101 Players of the 2023 Season."
49ers Tender Wide Receiver Jauan Jennings
The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have tendered a one-year contract to restricted free agent WR Jauan Jennings.
Jennings (6-3, 212) was originally selected in the seventh round (217th overall) by the 49ers in the 2020 NFL Draft. After spending his rookie season on the team's practice squad, Jennings has appeared in 45 games (seven starts) and registered 78 receptions for 963 yards and seven touchdowns in the three seasons since (2021-23). Jennings has also appeared in nine postseason games with San Francisco where he's tallied 20 receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown.
Breaking Down the 49ers 11 Picks in the 2024 NFL Draft
The San Francisco 49ers are slated to make 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, the same amount of selections the team had the previous season. There are, however, a couple noticeable differences when it comes to the draft capital San Francisco is working with this time around. Unlike the last two years, the team will once again have a first-round pick, and in 2023, the 49ers also did not have the opportunity to make a second-round selection.
5 Things to Know: Raymond Johnson III
The 26-year-old defensive lineman is a native of Columbia, South Carolina and attended Sumter High School.
"Something about my hometown, my hometown produces a lot of talent and it's just starting to get noticed," Johnson III said on the Draft Diamonds podcast. "My hometown produced Ja Morant... the first Ray Guy Award winner Pressley Harvin III, he was a punter for Georgia Tech, me and him actually attended the same high school and just a lot of more great competitors coming out of South Carolina."
Off the Field: 49ers Family Ties at the NFL Combine 🏈
The newest chapter in the NFL has unfolded at the combine and the next generation of elite talent are showcasing their skills in front of the eyes of head coaches, general managers and scouting departments from across the league.
The sons of former San Francisco 49ers players are stepping into the NFL spotlight in hopes of making their own mark on the league. This year's draft features wide receiver Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, running back Frank Gore Jr., son of San Francisco legend Frank Gore and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, son of Super Bowl champion Ed McCaffrey and Christian McCaffrey's brother.
📽 What to Watch
