Morning Report: 49ers Land in Top Spot on NFL's Latest Power Rankings

Power Rankings: 49ers Remain the No. 1 Team Heading into the Divisional Round
The San Francisco 49ers were the first team to punch their ticket to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 on Saturday afternoon. Because of the New York Giants upset of the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, San Francisco had to wait until Monday night to have their opponent named for the next round. They will host the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's® Stadium for the ninth meeting between these two teams in the postseason.
5 Things to Know: Deebo Samuel
Just ahead of the 2022 regular season, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel signed a three-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2025 season.
Armstead, Kinlaw Rank Top Games of 2022, Share Fashion Tips and More
Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players and alumni for the team's only player-focused podcast, discussing the upcoming game week and leading players through fan-submitted questions about football, life and everything in between. Defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped to share more about their 2022 seasons with San Francisco and discuss their off-the-field interests.
