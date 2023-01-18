Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Land in Top Spot on NFL's Latest Power Rankings

Jan 18, 2023 at 10:24 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, January 18th.

New and Notable

Power Rankings: 49ers Remain the No. 1 Team Heading into the Divisional Round

The San Francisco 49ers were the first team to punch their ticket to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 on Saturday afternoon. Because of the New York Giants upset of the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, San Francisco had to wait until Monday night to have their opponent named for the next round. They will host the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's® Stadium for the ninth meeting between these two teams in the postseason.

Read More >>>

5 Things to Know: Deebo Samuel

Just ahead of the 2022 regular season, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel signed a three-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2025 season.

Read More >>>

Armstead, Kinlaw Rank Top Games of 2022, Share Fashion Tips and More

Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players and alumni for the team's only player-focused podcast, discussing the upcoming game week and leading players through fan-submitted questions about football, life and everything in between. Defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped to share more about their 2022 seasons with San Francisco and discuss their off-the-field interests.

Read More >>>

What to Watch

Press Pass

Say Cheese

Best of: 49ers Wild Card Victory Over the Seattle Seahawks

View the best photos from the 49ers Wild Card victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 89

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
2 / 89

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
3 / 89

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
4 / 89

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
5 / 89

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
6 / 89

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
7 / 89

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
8 / 89

WR Deebo Samuel

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
9 / 89

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
10 / 89

S Talanoa Hufanga

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
11 / 89

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
12 / 89

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
13 / 89

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 89

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
T Trent Williams, DL Charles Omenihu, T Mike McGlinchey
15 / 89

T Trent Williams, DL Charles Omenihu, T Mike McGlinchey

Hayley Hom/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
16 / 89

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 89

LB Fred Warner

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
18 / 89

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Offensive Line
19 / 89

49ers Offensive Line

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
20 / 89

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
21 / 89

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Ben Warden/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
22 / 89

CB Samuel Womack III

Ben Warden/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
23 / 89

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
24 / 89

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Oren Burks, WR Jauan Jennings
25 / 89

LB Oren Burks, WR Jauan Jennings

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
26 / 89

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
S George Odum, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
27 / 89

S George Odum, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu, DL Nick Bosa
28 / 89

DL Charles Omenihu, DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
29 / 89

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
30 / 89

DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
31 / 89

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
32 / 89

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Austin Ginn/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
33 / 89

San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
34 / 89

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
35 / 89

OL Spencer Burford

Austin Ginn/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
36 / 89

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
37 / 89

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
38 / 89

DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
39 / 89

S George Odum

Ben Warden/49ers
K Robbie Gould
40 / 89

K Robbie Gould

Ben Warden/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
41 / 89

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
42 / 89

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
43 / 89

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
44 / 89

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
45 / 89

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
46 / 89

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
47 / 89

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
48 / 89

LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Ben Warden/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
49 / 89

DT Javon Kinlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
50 / 89

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
51 / 89

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
K Robbie Gould
52 / 89

K Robbie Gould

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
53 / 89

QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
54 / 89

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
55 / 89

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
56 / 89

RB Elijah Mitchell

Ben Warden/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
57 / 89

RB Christian McCaffrey

Ben Warden/49ers
OL Aaron Banks, QB Brock Purdy
58 / 89

OL Aaron Banks, QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
LB Fred Warner
59 / 89

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
60 / 89

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
61 / 89

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward, S Talanoa Hufanga, S George Odum
62 / 89

DB Jimmie Ward, S Talanoa Hufanga, S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
63 / 89

TE George Kittle

Ben Warden/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
64 / 89

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
65 / 89

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
66 / 89

DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
67 / 89

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
68 / 89

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
69 / 89

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
70 / 89

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
71 / 89

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
72 / 89

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
73 / 89

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, WR Jauan Jennings
74 / 89

TE George Kittle, WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
75 / 89

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
76 / 89

WR Jauan Jennings

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Danny Gray
77 / 89

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
78 / 89

TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
79 / 89

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
80 / 89

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
81 / 89

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Brandon Aiyuk
82 / 89

DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Deebo Samuel
83 / 89

S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
84 / 89

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
85 / 89

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
86 / 89

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
87 / 89

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
88 / 89

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr., T Trent Williams
89 / 89

DL Kerry Hyder Jr., T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Inside the Locker Room: 49ers Prepare for Wild Card Matchup vs. Seattle

Go inside the 49ers locker room before the team's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
2 / 59

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, DB Jimmie Ward
3 / 59

DB Deommodore Lenoir, DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
4 / 59

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
5 / 59

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
6 / 59

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill
7 / 59

OL Daniel Brunskill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
8 / 59

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
9 / 59

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
10 / 59

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
11 / 59

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
12 / 59

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
14 / 59

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
15 / 59

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
16 / 59

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
17 / 59

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
18 / 59

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
19 / 59

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
20 / 59

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
21 / 59

CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
22 / 59

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
23 / 59

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Janoris Jenkins
24 / 59

CB Janoris Jenkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
25 / 59

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
26 / 59

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Josh Johnson
27 / 59

QB Josh Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
28 / 59

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, LS Taybor Pepper
29 / 59

DL Nick Bosa, LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
30 / 59

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
31 / 59

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
32 / 59

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
33 / 59

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
34 / 59

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
35 / 59

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, T Mike McGlinchey
36 / 59

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
37 / 59

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
38 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward, TE Charlie Woerner, OL Colton McKivitz
39 / 59

CB Charvarius Ward, TE Charlie Woerner, OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
40 / 59

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
41 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
42 / 59

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
43 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
44 / 59

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
45 / 59

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr., T Trent Williams
46 / 59

DL Kerry Hyder Jr., T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
47 / 59

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
48 / 59

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
49 / 59

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
50 / 59

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
51 / 59

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
52 / 59

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
53 / 59

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
54 / 59

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
55 / 59

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
56 / 59

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
57 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
58 / 59

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
59 / 59

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
