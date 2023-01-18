Morning Report: 49ers Land in Top Spot on NFL's Latest Power Rankings

New and Notable

Power Rankings: 49ers Remain the No. 1 Team Heading into the Divisional Round

The San Francisco 49ers were the first team to punch their ticket to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 on Saturday afternoon. Because of the New York Giants upset of the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, San Francisco had to wait until Monday night to have their opponent named for the next round. They will host the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's® Stadium for the ninth meeting between these two teams in the postseason.