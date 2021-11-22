Morning Report: 49ers Defensive Playmakers Receive High Marks from PFF

New and Notable

Top Performers From 49ers Dominant Win Over Jaguars

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off of a commanding 30-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars where the team was able to control all aspects of the game en route to their second-straight victory. While most eyes were on the performance of San Francisco's offense, the 49ers defense has held their opponents to under 10 points in back-to-back games, while also helping the team win the turnover battle.