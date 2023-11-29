Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Continue to Climb in Latest NFL Power Rankings 🗞️

Nov 29, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, November 29th.

New and Notable

Power Rankings: 49ers Near the Top of the Charts Following #SFvsSEA

The San Francisco 49ers are winners of three-straight games following their Week 9 Bye, and currently, the team finds itself in the midst of a gauntlet that involves facing their division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks twice on either side of a visit to the East Coast to face the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Off the Field: Javon Hargrave Inducted to MEAC Hall of Fame 🏆

Congratulations are in order for San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who will be inducted into the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Hall of Fame.

"This year's class highlights some of the MEAC's best in the spirit of competition," Commissioner Sonja Stills said in a statement. "These talented former student-athletes, coaches and administrators have demonstrated a prominent level of representation of their institutions and the conference during and after their years of collegiate competition. These five inductees are exemplary representatives of the MEAC, and it is an honor to welcome them as our newest members to the Hall of Fame."

5 Things to Know About the 49ers 2023 Holiday Sports Auction

The 49ers Foundation and KNBR proudly present the seventh annual Holiday Sports Auction presented by PepsiCo. The event promises Faithful philanthropists an opportunity to make a lasting impact and celebrate the team. This year's auction opens at 8am PT on Tuesday, November 28 and closes on Wednesday, November 29 at 7pm PT.

Thomas, Bosa, Woerner and McCaffrey Earn Top PFF Grades vs. Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers are in the midst of arguably one of their toughest stretches of the season, facing their top divisional opponent and the 2022 NFC Champions three times over the next three weeks. The 49ers opened up the gauntlet on Thanksgiving day with a dominant 31-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The defense delivered another lights out performance that included six sacks and two turnovers to go along with a two-touchdown outing for running back Christian McCaffrey. With their second Thursday night game in the books, the 49ers were able to enjoy a three-day mini Bye before opening up Week 13 prep.

Christian McCaffrey Nominated for FedEx Ground Player of Week 12

The San Francisco 49ers rolled past the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving night with a 31-13 victory at Lumen Field. The immediate payoff of the Week 12 win included a turkey dinner, a boost in the conference standings and for running back Christian McCaffrey, a nomination for FedEx Ground Player of Week 12. This is the fourth time McCaffrey has been up for the award this season, and he's won each of his previous three nominations.

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

49ers Reveal 2023 'My Cause My Cleats'

See which causes the 49ers are supporting with their one-of-a-kind cleats in this season's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign presented by Shoe Palace.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Prostate Cancer Foundation
1 / 39

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
Prostate Cancer Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel SPAAT
2 / 39

WR Deebo Samuel
SPAAT

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle Operation Freedom Paws
3 / 39

TE George Kittle
Operation Freedom Paws

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy Child Advocates of Silicon Valley
4 / 39

QB Brock Purdy
Child Advocates of Silicon Valley

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga Hawai'i Community Foundation - Mauii Strong Fund
5 / 39

S Talanoa Hufanga
Hawai'i Community Foundation - Mauii Strong Fund

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk Boys & Girls Club of America
6 / 39

WR Brandon Aiyuk
Boys & Girls Club of America

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk National Breast Cancer Foundation
7 / 39

FB Kyle Juszczyk
National Breast Cancer Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch John Lynch Foundation/Gary Sinise Foundation
8 / 39

President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
John Lynch Foundation/Gary Sinise Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead Armstead Academic Project
9 / 39

DL Arik Armstead
Armstead Academic Project

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw Bill Wilson Center
10 / 39

LB Dre Greenlaw
Bill Wilson Center

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings 49ers PREP
11 / 39

WR Jauan Jennings
49ers PREP

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody TUFF
12 / 39

K Jake Moody
TUFF

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III YMCA Bayview Hunters Point
13 / 39

CB Samuel Womack III
YMCA Bayview Hunters Point

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner COPD Foundation
14 / 39

LB Fred Warner
COPD Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation
15 / 39

Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland
Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir RYSE
16 / 39

DB Deommodore Lenoir
RYSE

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams Sarcoma Foundation of America
17 / 39

T Trent Williams
Sarcoma Foundation of America

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel Living for Zachary
18 / 39

OL Jake Brendel
Living for Zachary

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward Football Camp for the Stars
19 / 39

CB Charvarius Ward
Football Camp for the Stars

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford Mercy Housing
20 / 39

OL Spencer Burford
Mercy Housing

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell Dreams Come True of Louisiana
21 / 39

RB Elijah Mitchell
Dreams Come True of Louisiana

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill T.Y. McGill Jr. Foundation
22 / 39

DL T.Y. McGill
T.Y. McGill Jr. Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
Offensive Assistant Miguel Reveles Ronald McDonald House
23 / 39

Offensive Assistant Miguel Reveles
Ronald McDonald House

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum American Liver Foundation
24 / 39

S George Odum
American Liver Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson 95 Problems Foundation
25 / 39

DL Drake Jackson
95 Problems Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz CWA Veteran Hunt Program
26 / 39

OL Colton McKivitz
CWA Veteran Hunt Program

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw CityTeam
27 / 39

DT Javon Kinlaw
CityTeam

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore 49ers EDU
28 / 39

OL Jaylon Moore
49ers EDU

Kym Fortino/49ers
Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz Gift of Life
29 / 39

Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz
Gift of Life

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley Autism Tree
30 / 39

TE Ross Dwelley
Autism Tree

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies
31 / 39

OL Jon Feliciano
Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies

Kym Fortino/49ers
Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn Humane Society Silicon Valley
32 / 39

Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn

Humane Society Silicon Valley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Randy Gregory HEADstrong Foundation
33 / 39

DL Randy Gregory
HEADstrong Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks South County Football Alumni Association
34 / 39

LB Oren Burks
South County Football Alumni Association

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price The Michael J. Fox Foundation
35 / 39

RB Tyrion Davis-Price
The Michael J. Fox Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold NEGU
36 / 39

QB Sam Darnold
NEGU

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner Hope 139
37 / 39

TE Charlie Woerner
Hope 139

Kym Fortino/49ers
Assistant Defensive Line Coach Darryl Tapp Tapp Family Fund
38 / 39

Assistant Defensive Line Coach Darryl Tapp
Tapp Family Fund

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
39 / 39

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
