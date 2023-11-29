Morning Report: 49ers Continue to Climb in Latest NFL Power Rankings 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, November 29th.
Power Rankings: 49ers Near the Top of the Charts Following #SFvsSEA
The San Francisco 49ers are winners of three-straight games following their Week 9 Bye, and currently, the team finds itself in the midst of a gauntlet that involves facing their division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks twice on either side of a visit to the East Coast to face the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Off the Field: Javon Hargrave Inducted to MEAC Hall of Fame 🏆
Congratulations are in order for San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who will be inducted into the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Hall of Fame.
"This year's class highlights some of the MEAC's best in the spirit of competition," Commissioner Sonja Stills said in a statement. "These talented former student-athletes, coaches and administrators have demonstrated a prominent level of representation of their institutions and the conference during and after their years of collegiate competition. These five inductees are exemplary representatives of the MEAC, and it is an honor to welcome them as our newest members to the Hall of Fame."
5 Things to Know About the 49ers 2023 Holiday Sports Auction
The 49ers Foundation and KNBR proudly present the seventh annual Holiday Sports Auction presented by PepsiCo. The event promises Faithful philanthropists an opportunity to make a lasting impact and celebrate the team. This year's auction opens at 8am PT on Tuesday, November 28 and closes on Wednesday, November 29 at 7pm PT.
Thomas, Bosa, Woerner and McCaffrey Earn Top PFF Grades vs. Seahawks
The San Francisco 49ers are in the midst of arguably one of their toughest stretches of the season, facing their top divisional opponent and the 2022 NFC Champions three times over the next three weeks. The 49ers opened up the gauntlet on Thanksgiving day with a dominant 31-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The defense delivered another lights out performance that included six sacks and two turnovers to go along with a two-touchdown outing for running back Christian McCaffrey. With their second Thursday night game in the books, the 49ers were able to enjoy a three-day mini Bye before opening up Week 13 prep.
Christian McCaffrey Nominated for FedEx Ground Player of Week 12
The San Francisco 49ers rolled past the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving night with a 31-13 victory at Lumen Field. The immediate payoff of the Week 12 win included a turkey dinner, a boost in the conference standings and for running back Christian McCaffrey, a nomination for FedEx Ground Player of Week 12. This is the fourth time McCaffrey has been up for the award this season, and he's won each of his previous three nominations.
See which causes the 49ers are supporting with their one-of-a-kind cleats in this season's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign presented by Shoe Palace.