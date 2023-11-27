Christian McCaffrey Nominated for FedEx Ground Player of Week 12

Nov 27, 2023 at 11:15 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers rolled past the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving night with a 31-13 victory at Lumen Field. The immediate payoff of the Week 12 win included a turkey dinner, a boost in the conference standings and for running back Christian McCaffrey, a nomination for FedEx Ground Player of Week 12. This is the fourth time McCaffrey has been up for the award this season, and he's won each of his previous three nominations.

The seventh-year pro recorded 19 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in addition to five catches for 25 yards against the Seahawks. McCaffrey's two rushing touchdowns in Week 12 give him 11 rushing touchdowns on the year and are the most by a 49ers running back in a single season. He previously had a 17-game touchdown scoring streak (including the playoffs) snapped in Week 10 but has restarted his campaign after finding the end zone in back-to-back games.

To vote for McCaffrey for FedEx Ground Player Player of Week 12 click here.

The FedEx Air and Ground NFL Players of the Week awards have been a weekly performance honor for quarterbacks and running backs over the last three decades. After a player is nominated, weekly winners are selected by fans via an online vote. For the 2023-2024 NFL season, the award sponsor will work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to make donations of $2,000 in the name of the winning quarterback and running back ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.

