Morning Report: 49ers Claim Top Spot in Newest NFL.com Power Rankings

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, December 28th.
New and Notable
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Head Into 2023 as the No. 1 Team
The San Francisco 49ers are rolling, closing out the 2022 calendar year with a 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 16, and the rest of the football world has taken notice. For the first time this season, head coach Kyle Shanahan and the team have claimed the No. 1 spot in the newly released NFL power rankings. The 49ers have been sitting in the No. 2 spot for the last couple weeks, improving this time around with their eighth-straight win of the season.
Get to Know: George Kittle
George Kittle, a five-year team captain, is in his sixth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2017. The former fifth-round pick has appeared in 67 games over five seasons in San Francisco, notching 4,558 total scrimmage yards, 4,489 yards on 335 receptions and 20 touchdowns.
Nick Bosa Wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Nick Bosa is closing out the 2022 calendar year on a high note, earning another nod from the league in the home stretch of the regular season. On Wednesday, the NFL announced that the 49ers defensive lineman has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his dominant display against the Washington Commanders. This is the second time this month Bosa has won the league-wide, weekly award and comes just a week after his third Pro Bowl selection.
Stats and Facts from the 49ers Week 16 Win vs. Washington Commanders
- The 49ers have won eight-consecutive games for the first time since 2019.
- San Francisco improved to 22-12-1 overall against the Washington Commanders, including a 13-4-1 mark at home and a 2-0 record at Levi's® Stadium.
Gipson Sr., Hufanga Talk Career-Firsts, Fast Friendship and More
Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players and alumni for the team's only player-focused podcast, discussing the upcoming game week and leading players through fan-submitted questions about football, life and everything in between. Safeties Tashaun Gipson Sr. and Talanoa Hufanga joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped to share more about their 2022 seasons with San Francisco and discuss their off-the-field interests.
Press Pass
In the Community
Say Cheese
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 16 win over the Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium.
This holiday season, 49ers staff assembled over 480 to-go boxes of hot dinner meals to distribute to underserved communities in San Jose.
The John Lynch Foundation hosted a Christmas party presented by United Airlines for the Boys & Girls Club of Silicon Valley and local military families at Levi's® Stadium for a holiday brunch with Santa Claus.