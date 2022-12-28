Morning Report: 49ers Claim Top Spot in Newest NFL.com Power Rankings

New and Notable

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Head Into 2023 as the No. 1 Team

The San Francisco 49ers are rolling, closing out the 2022 calendar year with a 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 16, and the rest of the football world has taken notice. For the first time this season, head coach Kyle Shanahan and the team have claimed the No. 1 spot in the newly released NFL power rankings. The 49ers have been sitting in the No. 2 spot for the last couple weeks, improving this time around with their eighth-straight win of the season.