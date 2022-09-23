Morning Report: 49ers Begin Final Preparations for 'Sunday Night Football'

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 23rd.
New and Notable
Garoppolo is 'Staying in the Moment' in QB1 Transition; Lance Update and More
The San Francisco 49ers are headed to Denver for the team's first "Sunday Night Football" game of the 2022 season, and the team looks a lot different than it did this time last week. There are new offensive weapons available and a new quarterback under center.
This Day in The Bay
September 23, 1973
On this day, 49ers kicker Bruce Gossett booted five field goals and three extra points in a 36-34 win over the Denver Broncos.
Press Pass
Quick Hits
49ers PREP Selects Paul Reynaud as Coach of the Week
The Concord Minutemen picked up their third win of the season against the San Lorenzo Grizzlies. The Minutemen offense leaned on their veteran offensive linemen to get their run game going. By pounding the ball in between the tackles, the Minutemen secured the momentum early in the game and never looked back in their 37-0 victory
49ers PREP Selects Taeshaun Lyons as Player of the Week 3
All eyes were on Taeshaun Lyons as the Tennyson Lancers defeated the Mt Eden Monarchs 48-6 on Friday night. Lyons finished the game with 293 receiving yards along with three touchdowns, shattering the school's single-game receiving yards record, in the first half. Tennyson remains undefeated on the season after taking down their cross-town rival.
Say Cheese
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, OL Spencer Burford and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball visited RYSE Youth Community Center in Richmond, CA to uplift kids in their local community.
View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares to travel to Denver to take on the Broncos.