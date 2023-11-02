Morning Report: 49ers Announce Trade for Defensive Lineman Chase Young 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, November 2nd.
Power Rankings: 49ers Head Into the Bye as a Top 10 Team
The San Francisco 49ers will officially be out of office for a few days following Tuesday's meetings and workouts. The Bye week comes at an opportune time for the red and gold, who are coming off their third-straight loss of the season and working through injuries to key playmakers on both sides of the ball.
John Lynch Talks Chase Young Trade; 3 Takeaways from the NFL Trade Deadline
The San Francisco 49ers made one last move before time expired on Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. San Francisco's talent-packed defensive line has another powerhouse pass rusher joining the crew with Chase Young headed to The Bay.
49ers Players Spread Love at Local Children's Hospital
San Francisco 49ers players became real life superheroes when visiting a local children's hospital during one of the team's Community Tuesday events.
Quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle, linebacker Fred Warner and many more players volunteered their time to bring joy and inspiration to the young patients at the hospital. Upon their arrival, the players dressed in superhero gear, complete with masks and capes, to get in the Halloween spirit and set the stage for an unforgettable day.
George Kittle Nominated For 13th Annual Salute to Service Award
Since entering the league, Kittle has worked to honor, empower and connect with military members. Last year, the tight end finished as a finalist for the Salute to Service Award. Kittle's appreciation for the military community is rooted in family. His uncle Pat and grandfather Carl both served in the armed forces. He has continued to honor the sacrifices of service members and the efforts of military nonprofits through the league's My Cause My Cleats initiative, recognizing the Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF) in 2018, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) from 2019 to 2021 and Merging Vets & Players (MVP) in 2022.
Visit Like a Pro: Aaron Banks' Perfect Itinerary for the Bay Area
With no 49ers football this weekend, the Bye week serves as the perfect time to explore the stomping grounds of the Faithful. Bay Area native, Banks, shared some of his favorite spots to visit in Northern California. The offensive lineman grew up in Hayward, about 25 miles northeast of Levi's® Stadium, and attended El Cerrito High School where he played basketball and football.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
View the top images of the 49ers newest defensive lineman Chase Young
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Listen In
Listen and Subscribe
Apple:
Spotify: