49ers Announce Trade for Defensive Lineman Chase Young

Nov 01, 2023 at 05:00 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have acquired DL Chase Young from the Washington Commanders in exchange for the team's 2024 special compensatory third-round draft pick.

Young (6-5, 264) was originally drafted by the Washington Commanders with the second overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft. Throughout his four years with Washington, he has appeared in 34 games (32 starts) and registered 90 tackles, 14.0 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, eight passes defensed and three fumble recoveries. He has also started one postseason contest and added three tackles. This season with the Commanders, Young has appeared in seven games (six starts) and recorded 15 tackles, 5.0 sacks, six tackles for loss and one pass defensed.

As a rookie in 2020, Young was named AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and earned a spot on the 2021 Pro Bowl roster after posting 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, four passes defensed and three fumble recoveries, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Young became the first player in Washington franchise history to win the defensive award and the first NFC East player to win the defensive award since LB Lawrence Taylor in 1981. He led all NFL rookies in 2020 in sacks, tackles for loss and fumble recoveries.

A 24-year-old native of Upper Marlboro, MD, Young attended Ohio State University for three seasons (2017-19) where he appeared in 38 games (23 starts) and registered 99 tackles, 30.5 sacks, 42.5 tackles for loss, eight passes defensed and nine forced fumbles. He finished his career with Ohio State as a unanimous AP All-American and a finalist for the Heisman trophy.

