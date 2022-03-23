Morning Report: 49ers Add a Wide Receiver and Safety in Free Agency

Free Agent Facts: Safety George Odum

"He is a tough kid," Colts special teams coach Bubba Ventrone said in 2020. "He's willing to do anything you ask him to do. He's very productive and instinctive. He does a good job. He just consistently finds the ball in all these coverage units and he's improved in the return game. He's been a great guy for our unit overall and obviously the production has been outstanding this year. To be able to lead the league in tackles at this point in the season is a testament to him and his hard work and his toughness."