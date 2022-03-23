Morning Report: 49ers Add a Wide Receiver and Safety in Free Agency

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, March 23.
New and Notable
49ers Sign WR Ray-Ray McCloud
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed WR Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year deal.
McCloud (5-9, 190) was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round (187th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career with the Bills (2018), Carolina Panthers (2019) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2020-21), he has appeared in 48 games (eight starts) and registered 64 receptions for 390 yards while adding eight carries for 84 yards on offense. He also has recorded 72 kickoff returns for 1,614 yards (22.4 average) and 81 punt returns for 767 yards (9.5 average). McCloud has also appeared in two postseason contests and added two receptions for 20 yards along with nine kickoff returns for 212 yards and four punt returns for 29 yards.
Free Agent Facts: Wide Receiver Ray-Ray McCloud
McCloud credits his work ethic not only to his family who taught him responsibility and discipline, but to Super Bowl champion Nelson Agholor. Although almost four years apart, Agholor and McCloud grew up together in Tampa where they took their friendship from youth football to the NFL and the veteran receiver served as a mentor to McCloud.
"We stay in contact all the time about life decisions," Agholor said. "I've always stayed close with him in that way. He's got a great family. His dad and mom raised him well, but to have another player in this league to always make sure you're doing things the right way is important."
49ers Sign S George Odum
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed S George Odum to a three-year deal.
Odum (6-1, 202) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018. Throughout his four-year career with the Colts (2018-21), he has appeared in 65 games (10 starts) and registered 105 tackles, two interceptions, four passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also appeared in three postseason contests and added two tackles. Odum earned AP First-Team All-Pro honors on special teams in 2020 after leading the NFL with 20 total tackles on special teams.
Free Agent Facts: Safety George Odum
Odum earned a special teams Pro Football Focus grade of 91.0 in 2020. He was tied for the second-highest grade in the league among non-kickers on special teams.
"He is a tough kid," Colts special teams coach Bubba Ventrone said in 2020. "He's willing to do anything you ask him to do. He's very productive and instinctive. He does a good job. He just consistently finds the ball in all these coverage units and he's improved in the return game. He's been a great guy for our unit overall and obviously the production has been outstanding this year. To be able to lead the league in tackles at this point in the season is a testament to him and his hard work and his toughness."
Say Cheese
