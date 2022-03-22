Presented by

49ers Sign WR Ray-Ray McCloud

Mar 22, 2022 at 11:37 AM
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed WR Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year deal.

McCloud (5-9, 190) was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round (187th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career with the Bills (2018), Carolina Panthers (2019) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2020-21), he has appeared in 48 games (eight starts) and registered 64 receptions for 390 yards while adding eight carries for 84 yards on offense. He also has recorded 72 kickoff returns for 1,614 yards (22.4 average) and 81 punt returns for 767 yards (9.5 average). McCloud has also appeared in two postseason contests and added two receptions for 20 yards along with nine kickoff returns for 212 yards and four punt returns for 29 yards.

Last season with the Steelers, McCloud appeared in 16 games (five starts) and finished with career highs in receptions (39) and receiving yards (277). He also added 35 kickoff returns for a career-high 776 yards to go along with 12 punt returns for 367 yards. His 776 kickoff return yards were the third-most in the NFL in 2021 (DeAndre Carter, Was. – 904 & Braxton Berrios, NYJ – 852). McCloud added two receptions for 20 yards in one postseason game for Pittsburgh.

A 25-year-old native of Tampa, FL, McCloud attended Clemson University where he appeared in 40 games (20 starts) and registered 127 receptions for 1,226 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 50 punt returns for 485 yards and one touchdown.

