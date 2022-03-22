Presented by

49ers Sign S George Odum

Mar 22, 2022 at 01:10 PM
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed S George Odum to a three-year deal.

Odum (6-1, 202) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018. Throughout his four-year career with the Colts (2018-21), he has appeared in 65 games (10 starts) and registered 105 tackles, two interceptions, four passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also appeared in three postseason contests and added two tackles. Odum earned AP First-Team All-Pro honors on special teams in 2020 after leading the NFL with 20 total tackles on special teams.

Last season with the Colts, Odum appeared in all 17 games (seven starts) and finished with a career-high 45 tackles, two passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

A 28-year-old native of Millington, TN, Odum attended the University of Central Arkansas for five years (2013-17) where he appeared in 48 games (39 starts) and tallied 350 tackles, 13 passes defensed, 6.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown).

