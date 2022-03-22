The 49ers announced on Tuesday that they have signed wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year deal.
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest receiver.
The 49ers announced on Tuesday that they have signed wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year deal.
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest receiver.
Originally from Tampa, Florida, McCloud set hometown county records with 5,765 rushing yards and 58 total touchdowns as a wide receiver at Sickles High School, receiving the "Guy Toph" Award as the best player in Hillsborough Country in his senior year.
Soon after, McCloud committed to Clemson University where he recorded 78 career receptions for 723 yards while also adding 182 career punt return yards and 126 kickoff return yards in his three seasons with the Tigers.
McCloud credits his work ethic not only to his family who taught him responsibility and discipline, but to Super Bowl champion Nelson Agholor. Although almost four years apart, Agholor and McCloud grew up together in Tampa where they took their friendship from youth football to the NFL and the veteran receiver served as a mentor to McCloud.
"We stay in contact all the time about life decisions," Agholor said. "I've always stayed close with him in that way. He's got a great family. His dad and mom raised him well, but to have another player in this league to always make sure you're doing things the right way is important."
After playing in all 14 games of Clemson's National Championship run, McCloud attended the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, completing a 4.53 40-yard dash, a vertical jump of 34.5 inches, a broad jump of 113 inches and 13 bench press reps.
The Buffalo Bills went on to select McCloud with the 187th-overall pick in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
"When he got drafted I was so excited," Agholor said. "The one thing I know about him is (that) he's a player. He's going to find a way to make plays in this league. He just has to make sure he doesn't worry about where he was drafted. He just has to know his worth and that somebody needs him."
With a year under his belt with the Bills, McCloud went on to spend a season with the Carolina Panthers before making his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers for two seasons.
In 2021, McCloud led the NFL in punt return yards (367) while also adding 35 kickoff returns for 776 yards.
In addition to his efforts on special teams, McCloud continued to develop as a receiver in 2021. He notched career highs in targets (66), receptions (39), receiving yards (277) and first downs (18) last season in Pittsburgh.
"Ray-Ray carved out a niche for himself as a return man," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. "But that's his day job and he's been working to develop as a receiver and has done a great job of doing so."
The 49ers have re-signed defensive lineman Jordan Willis to a one-year deal.
Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing George Odum.
The 49ers announced they have signed the former Colts safety to a three-year deal.
Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Hassan Ridgeway.
The 49ers signed the former Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman to a one-year deal. Read for more details.
Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Assessing San Francisco's cornerback situation heading into 2022 and how the addition of Ward benefits several parties in the 49ers defensive backfield.
Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Charvarius Ward.
The 49ers announced they have signed the former Chiefs cornerback to a three-year deal.