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Morning Report: 2026 NFL Schedule Release Date, Rookie Minicamp Recap 🗞️ 

May 11, 2026 at 09:51 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

View some of the best photos from the San Francisco 49ers rookie minicamp.

LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Romello Height
4 / 43

DL Romello Height

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
5 / 43

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
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TE Khalil Dinkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Carver Willis
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OL Carver Willis

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Carver Willis, OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Carver Willis, OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
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TE Khalil Dinkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
13 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
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WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
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WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Mikail Kamara, RB Kaelon Black
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DL Mikail Kamara, RB Kaelon Black

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Will Pauling
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WR Will Pauling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
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DL Gracen Halton

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
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WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
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WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Bryson Eason
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DL Bryson Eason

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp
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49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp
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49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Mikail Kamara, RB Kaelon Black
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DL Mikail Kamara, RB Kaelon Black

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp
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49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
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TE Khalil Dinkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
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DL Gracen Halton

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height, LB Jaden Dugger
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DL Romello Height, LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
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TE Khalil Dinkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
P Jack Bouwmeester
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P Jack Bouwmeester

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp
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49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, May 11:

New and Notable

2026 NFL Schedule to be Released on May 14

One of the most anticipated days of the NFL offseason is almost here. The full 2026 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 14 at 5 p.m. PT, revealing dates, kickoff times, and broadcast information for every regular season matchup.

Learn More>>>

Newcomers Take the Field for First NFL Practice at Rookie Minicamp

The San Francisco 49ers rookie class officially took the field for the first time on Friday as the team held its opening rookie minicamp practice at SAP Performance Facility. The practice featured the 49ers coaching staff, alongside the team's 2026 draft picks, undrafted rookie free agents, and several practice squad players as the newest members of the organization began their first NFL reps.

Learn More>>>

Jersey Numbers for the 49ers 2026 Draft Class

With the team's rookie minicamp kicking off on Thursday, the newest members of the 49ers are ready to get to work. The Faithful are just as ready to cheer on the new faces in The Bay and can now get a first look at which numbers the first-year players will be sporting on the field.

Learn More>>>

Video 📽

Photos 📷

Gracen Halton in Action 📸

Take a look at some of DL Gracen Halton's best moments throughout the years.

DL Gracen Halton
1 / 13

DL Gracen Halton

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
2 / 13

DL Gracen Halton

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
3 / 13

DL Gracen Halton

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
4 / 13

DL Gracen Halton

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
5 / 13

DL Gracen Halton

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
6 / 13

DL Gracen Halton

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
7 / 13

DL Gracen Halton

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
8 / 13

DL Gracen Halton

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
9 / 13

DL Gracen Halton

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
10 / 13

DL Gracen Halton

Jeffrey McWhorter/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
11 / 13

DL Gracen Halton

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
DL Gracen Holton
12 / 13

DL Gracen Holton

Scott Kinser/AP Photo
DL Gracen Holton
13 / 13

DL Gracen Holton

Sue Ogrocki/AP Photo
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Ephesians Prysock in Action 📸

Take a look at some of CB Ephesians Prysock's best moments throughout the years.

CB Ephesians Prysock
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
2 / 11

CB Ephesians Prysock

Eric Gay/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
3 / 11

CB Ephesians Prysock

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
4 / 11

CB Ephesians Prysock

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
5 / 11

CB Ephesians Prysock

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
6 / 11

CB Ephesians Prysock

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
7 / 11

CB Ephesians Prysock

Barry Reeger/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
8 / 11

CB Ephesians Prysock

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
9 / 11

CB Ephesians Prysock

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
10 / 11

CB Ephesians Prysock

Morry Gash/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
11 / 11

CB Ephesians Prysock

Young Kwak/AP Photo
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Kaelon Black in Action 📸

Take a look at some of RB Kaelon Black's best moments throughout the years.

RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Kyusung Gong/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
2 / 12

RB Kaelon Black

Mike Stewart/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
3 / 12

RB Kaelon Black

Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
4 / 12

RB Kaelon Black

Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
5 / 12

RB Kaelon Black

Doug McSchooler/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
6 / 12

RB Kaelon Black

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
7 / 12

RB Kaelon Black

AJ Mast/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
8 / 12

RB Kaelon Black

Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
9 / 12

RB Kaelon Black

Doug McSchooler/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
10 / 12

RB Kaelon Black

Doug McSchooler/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
11 / 12

RB Kaelon Black

Doug McSchooler/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
12 / 12

RB Kaelon Black

Brynn Anderson/AP Photo
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