Morning Report: 2026 NFL Schedule Release Date, Rookie Minicamp Recap 🗞️ 

View some of the best photos from the San Francisco 49ers rookie minicamp.
Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, May 11:
New and Notable
2026 NFL Schedule to be Released on May 14
One of the most anticipated days of the NFL offseason is almost here. The full 2026 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 14 at 5 p.m. PT, revealing dates, kickoff times, and broadcast information for every regular season matchup.
Newcomers Take the Field for First NFL Practice at Rookie Minicamp
The San Francisco 49ers rookie class officially took the field for the first time on Friday as the team held its opening rookie minicamp practice at SAP Performance Facility. The practice featured the 49ers coaching staff, alongside the team's 2026 draft picks, undrafted rookie free agents, and several practice squad players as the newest members of the organization began their first NFL reps.
Jersey Numbers for the 49ers 2026 Draft Class
With the team's rookie minicamp kicking off on Thursday, the newest members of the 49ers are ready to get to work. The Faithful are just as ready to cheer on the new faces in The Bay and can now get a first look at which numbers the first-year players will be sporting on the field.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Take a look at some of DL Gracen Halton's best moments throughout the years.
Take a look at some of CB Ephesians Prysock's best moments throughout the years.
Take a look at some of RB Kaelon Black's best moments throughout the years.