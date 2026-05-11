Morning Report: 2026 NFL Schedule Release Date, Rookie Minicamp Recap 🗞️ 

2026 NFL Schedule to be Released on May 14

One of the most anticipated days of the NFL offseason is almost here. The full 2026 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 14 at 5 p.m. PT, revealing dates, kickoff times, and broadcast information for every regular season matchup.

Newcomers Take the Field for First NFL Practice at Rookie Minicamp

The San Francisco 49ers rookie class officially took the field for the first time on Friday as the team held its opening rookie minicamp practice at SAP Performance Facility. The practice featured the 49ers coaching staff, alongside the team's 2026 draft picks, undrafted rookie free agents, and several practice squad players as the newest members of the organization began their first NFL reps.

Jersey Numbers for the 49ers 2026 Draft Class