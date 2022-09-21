Morning Report: 11 49ers Nominated for HOF Class of 2023

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 21st.
New and Notable
Patrick Willis, NaVorro Bowman Among 11 49ers Announced as Nominees for HOF Class of 2023
On Tuesday morning, 129 Modern-Era nominees were announced for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. Eleven San Francisco 49ers players made the list.
Located in Canton, Ohio, the Pro Football Hall of Fame's headquarters opened in 1963. The Hall of Fame enshrines the most outstanding personnel in professional football, including players, coaches, officials, franchise owners and front-office personnel. Bill Walsh, Joe Montana, Ronnie Lott, Jerry Rice, Edward J. DeBartolo Jr. and Bryant Young are just some of the 49ers honored in the prestigious establishment. The list of nominees will be cut to 25 semifinalists in November, and 15 finalists will be revealed in early January.
49ers Highest PFF Performers in Win Over Seahawks
The San Francisco 49ers redeemed themselves in their home opener, taking down the Seattle Seahawks 27-7 to lock down their first win of the season. Despite emerging from Sunday's contest as the victors, the team suffered major losses to its offensive unit. Starting quarterback Trey Lance sustained a season-ending ankle injury while running back Tyrion Davis-Price and tight end Tyler Kroft suffered a high ankle sprain and an MCL sprain, respectively.
49ers Crack the Top 10 in NFL Power Rankings Headed into 'Sunday Night Football'
The San Francisco 49ers secured their first win of the season in Week 2, defeating their NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, at Levi's® Stadium in front of the home crowd. The win puts San Francisco at 1-1 on the year, and the division is all tied up.
Despite emerging from Sunday's contest with the 27-7 victory, the team incurred some significant injuries to its offensive unit. Sophomore quarterback Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury while running back Tyrion Davis-Price and tight end Tyler Kroft sustained a high ankle sprain and MCL sprain, respectively.
5 Things to Know: Deebo Samuel
After an outstanding 2021 playoff run, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel signed a three-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2025 season.
"I love being around Deebo," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "I mean watch how he plays. My favorite thing about Deebo is how much he inspires people. And he inspires me more than almost any player I've watched on a field. The way he runs the ball, whether you're handing it to him, whether you're throwing it to him, whether he is catching on a kick and these aren't things that you have to talk him into doing, he usually talks you into doing it because Deebo loves playing football and he loves helping us win. And I think that's what everybody sees on Sunday when you guys watch him on TV. And I think that's why this country really likes Deebo also."
Off The Field
Off the Field: 49ers Players Uplift and Inspire Bay Area Youth at RYSE 🌟
Just before the San Francisco 49ers kicked off the 2022 regular season, offensive lineman Spencer Burford and linebackers Azeez Al-Shaair and Marcelino McCrary-Ball took a trip to visit the youth from the Richmond community at RYSE, Inc.
RYSE, Inc. is a youth center serving the Richmond/West Contra Costa area that was founded in 2008. The organization supports youth ages 13 to 21, including those in and out of school, LGBTQ, homeless, undocumented, foster- and justice-system involved children and young adults.