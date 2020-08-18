Presented by

Morning Report: Updates from the 49ers First Padded Practice, Dre Greenlaw Talks Gaining Confidence in Year 2, Ian Williams Joins the 49ers PREP Coaching Series

Aug 18, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, August 18.

New and Notable

Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 17

  • ﻿Kendrick Bourne﻿ had a standout session on Monday.
  • During a situational period, ﻿Trent Taylor﻿ made a diving catch on a pass from ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ at the first down marker.
  • Kyle Shanahan gave updates on ﻿Jalen Hurd﻿'s leg injury sustained during Sunday's practice.
  • Cornerback ﻿K'Waun Williams﻿ missed his second-straight practice on Monday.

Read all the updates from the first day of padded practices here.

Dre Greenlaw is Playing with 'More Confidence' in Year 2

During a video conference with media after Monday's practice, ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿ discussed his mindset heading into his second season in San Francisco. Greenlaw had a standout training camp last year, eventually beating out several veterans for the starting SAM linebacker job. Greenlaw finished his rookie campaign with 92 tackles, two passes defended, a sack and an interception.

Last year, Greenlaw documented his first NFL training camp, sharing a first-person account of his experiences. Check out all four below. 👇

Part 1: Taking Advantage of My Opportunity

Part 2: Making My NFL Debut

Part 3: Bringing the Heat in Denver

Part 4: This Time, It Counts

Be on the lookout on 49ers.com for the latest edition of "In My Own Words," featuring this year's rookie class.

49ers PREP Coaching Series Episode 3: Ian Williams

Each week, 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank are bringing together people from across the football landscape to talk about their experiences. This week's guest is former 49ers defensive lineman, Ian Williams. Watch the full video below.

Quick Hits

49ers senior reporter Keiana Martin and Tim Ryan discussed the team's top storylines and gave an inside look at the 49ers first padded practice of training camp. Starting yesterday and running through Aug. 30, fans can tune in for live coverage from the SAP Performance Facility exclusively on 49ers.com and the 49ers app (App Store and Google Play). Don't forget to submit questions for the show using the hashtag #49ersCamp!

--

Join 49ers EDU has they walk you through Page 7 of the 49ers Digital Playbook, explain key terms and show you how Physics is found in the game of football. Download the 49ers EDU Digital Playbook at 49ers.com/edu.

--

While speaking with media after practice yesterday, Emmanuel Moseley shared his goals for the 2020 season, said Richard Sherman is like a "big brother" and gave scouting reports on Brandon Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne﻿.

Quote Worthy

Say Cheese

The Pads Are On: Players Continue to the Next Phase of #49ersCamp

Check out some of the best photos from the team's first padded practice of 49ers training camp.

