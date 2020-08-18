Morning Report: Updates from the 49ers First Padded Practice, Dre Greenlaw Talks Gaining Confidence in Year 2, Ian Williams Joins the 49ers PREP Coaching Series

Quick Hits

49ers senior reporter Keiana Martin and Tim Ryan discussed the team's top storylines and gave an inside look at the 49ers first padded practice of training camp. Starting yesterday and running through Aug. 30, fans can tune in for live coverage from the SAP Performance Facility exclusively on 49ers.com and the 49ers app (App Store and Google Play). Don't forget to submit questions for the show using the hashtag #49ersCamp!