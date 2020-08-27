Morning Report: Observations from Camp, Martin Mayhew Evaluates 49ers Rookies, Three 49ers Land on PFF's Edge Rusher Rankings

Top 25 NFL Edge Rushers Per PFF

Pro Football Focus compiled their list of the Top 25 edge rushers heading into the 2020 season, with three 49ers making the cut.

"Nick Bosa didn't just break the single-season rookie record for total pressures at PFF — he shattered it. That record, 64, was set by Aldon Smith back in 2011, but Bosa ended his rookie year with 80 and was still cooking on gas throughout the postseason, adding another 22 in three postseason games, including double-digits in the Super Bowl. If Bosa takes even a marginal step forward in year two — or even just avoids a sophomore slump backward — he is one of the league's best edge rushers and a true force to be reckoned with."

"It was a breakout 2019 campaign for Arik Armstead in his contract year, and that alone has to raise some questions as to how repeatable it is. He produced an 89.6 overall PFF grade, more than 15 grading points better than his mark in 2018, and he almost doubled his pressure total to 73 from the previous year's 37. If 2019 Armstead is here to stay, he is a force to be reckoned with and deserves a better ranking than 19th among edge rushers. But the doubt that lingers from a contract year keeps him here until he proves he can back it up again."