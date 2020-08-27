Morning Report: Observations from Camp, Martin Mayhew Evaluates 49ers Rookies, Three 49ers Land on PFF's Edge Rusher Rankings

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, August 27.
New and Noteworthy
Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 26
- Richard Sherman came down with what looked like a startling ankle injury. The corner did return to practice.
- Javon Kinlaw registered his first interception of camp.
- Deebo Samuel ran full-speed sprints up the sidelines.
- Fred Warner and defensive lineman Kevin Givens registered "would-be" sacks during a move-the-ball period.
49ers Live Look In
49ers vice president of player personnel and senior reporter Keiana Martin shared a live look at #49ersCamp presented by SAP, reviewed his history with John Lynch and discussed how the scouting process has changed due to COVID-19. Watch the full video below. 👇
Top 25 NFL Edge Rushers Per PFF
Pro Football Focus compiled their list of the Top 25 edge rushers heading into the 2020 season, with three 49ers making the cut.
7: Nick Bosa
"Nick Bosa didn't just break the single-season rookie record for total pressures at PFF — he shattered it. That record, 64, was set by Aldon Smith back in 2011, but Bosa ended his rookie year with 80 and was still cooking on gas throughout the postseason, adding another 22 in three postseason games, including double-digits in the Super Bowl. If Bosa takes even a marginal step forward in year two — or even just avoids a sophomore slump backward — he is one of the league's best edge rushers and a true force to be reckoned with."
19: Arik Armstead
"It was a breakout 2019 campaign for Arik Armstead in his contract year, and that alone has to raise some questions as to how repeatable it is. He produced an 89.6 overall PFF grade, more than 15 grading points better than his mark in 2018, and he almost doubled his pressure total to 73 from the previous year's 37. If 2019 Armstead is here to stay, he is a force to be reckoned with and deserves a better ranking than 19th among edge rushers. But the doubt that lingers from a contract year keeps him here until he proves he can back it up again."
21: Dee Ford
"Injury kept Dee Ford from backing up his contract year performance last year with another impressive campaign, this time with the 49ers. When he was on the field, Ford was effective, notching 33 total pressures from 252 pass-rushing snaps. But his season was limited to just 322 total snaps after he played over 1,100 the year before as Kansas City made it to the AFC Championship Game. Ford has elite speed-rush ability on the edge, and his run defense is just good enough to make him viable in an every-down role."
Quick Hits
While walking out to practice, Jimmy Garoppolo showed off his George Kittle impression on the 49ers Twitter.
On his Instagram, Robbie Gould shared what a day in his life looks like with the NFL's new COVID testing and safety protocols. Check out the schedule here.
Speaking of the kicker, Gould poked fun at EA Madden '21 after the game ranked him as the weakest player in the league.