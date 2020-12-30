Morning Report: Three 49ers Land on PFF Team of the Week, A Message to the Faithful from President Al Guido

A Message to the Faithful

We all know 2020 has been a year unlike anything any of us have ever experienced. As the NFL regular season concludes and we head into what would have been our Fan Appreciation Game, I wanted to share three themes that have defined this year for the 49ers organization: resilience, teamwork, and gratitude.

Throughout this year, challenging events have shone a light on the resilience of our community and the human race at large. From frontline workers risking their lives to help others, to companies donating resources to the underserved, to everyday citizens marching across the country advocating for human rights, 2020 has brought out the best in people. Here at the 49ers I'm proud to say that our organization and our partners have risen to the occasion as well.