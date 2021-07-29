Morning Report: Recapping the Start of 49ers Training Camp

Observations from the 49ers First Training Camp Practice of 2021

Wednesday kicked off the San Francisco 49ers first training camp practice of the summer and the team did not disappoint with several standout plays on both sides of the ball and a number of players returning from injury. Kyle Shanahan addressed the media following the morning's session to provide updates on a number of players. Here are several observations from the practice as well as injury updates from the 49ers head coach.