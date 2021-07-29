Morning Report: Recapping the Start of 49ers Training Camp

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, July 29.
New and Notable
Observations from the 49ers First Training Camp Practice of 2021
Wednesday kicked off the San Francisco 49ers first training camp practice of the summer and the team did not disappoint with several standout plays on both sides of the ball and a number of players returning from injury. Kyle Shanahan addressed the media following the morning's session to provide updates on a number of players. Here are several observations from the practice as well as injury updates from the 49ers head coach.
Mohamed Sanu Bringing Leadership (and Playmaking) to 49ers Offense
Heading into training camp, the 49ers have a deep group of wide receivers. But beyond a handful of players, the unit lacks a lot of proven experience. The group is reminiscent of the 49ers 2019 receiving corps where the only healthy and experienced member of the unit was a veteran of just two seasons.
At that time, Deebo Samuel was an up-and-coming rookie with plenty of promise, who added to Kendrick Bourne and Dante Pettis as San Francisco's starting wide receivers.
It wasn't until a midseason trade for veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders that unlocked San Francisco's offense and helped the 49ers young group of pass catchers blossom en route to a Super Bowl appearance. The unit went from averaging 214.5 yards per game to 250.5 yards following Sanders' arrival.
It wasn't just Sanders' play that benefited the group, but his veteran presence. The 49ers already see a similar effect out of wideout Mohamed Sanu. Sanu joined the team this past March in free agency for his second stint in San Francisco.
Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed QB Trey Lance to a four-year deal. With the signing, the 49ers now have all eight of the team's 2021 draft picks under contract. The team also announced the following roster moves:
The following players have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:
Say Cheese
View the top images from the first practice of the 49ers 2021 training camp presented by SAP.