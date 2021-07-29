Morning Report: Recapping the Start of 49ers Training Camp

Jul 29, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, July 29.

New and Notable

Observations from the 49ers First Training Camp Practice of 2021

Wednesday kicked off the San Francisco 49ers first training camp practice of the summer and the team did not disappoint with several standout plays on both sides of the ball and a number of players returning from injury. Kyle Shanahan addressed the media following the morning's session to provide updates on a number of players. Here are several observations from the practice as well as injury updates from the 49ers head coach.

Mohamed Sanu Bringing Leadership (and Playmaking) to 49ers Offense

Heading into training camp, the 49ers have a deep group of wide receivers. But beyond a handful of players, the unit lacks a lot of proven experience. The group is reminiscent of the 49ers 2019 receiving corps where the only healthy and experienced member of the unit was a veteran of just two seasons.

At that time, Deebo Samuel was an up-and-coming rookie with plenty of promise, who added to Kendrick Bourne and Dante Pettis as San Francisco's starting wide receivers.

It wasn't until a midseason trade for veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders that unlocked San Francisco's offense and helped the 49ers young group of pass catchers blossom en route to a Super Bowl appearance. The unit went from averaging 214.5 yards per game to 250.5 yards following Sanders' arrival.

It wasn't just Sanders' play that benefited the group, but his veteran presence. The 49ers already see a similar effect out of wideout Mohamed Sanu﻿. Sanu joined the team this past March in free agency for his second stint in San Francisco.

Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed QB Trey Lance to a four-year deal. With the signing, the 49ers now have all eight of the team's 2021 draft picks under contract. The team also announced the following roster moves:

The following players have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

WR Jauan Jennings

S Jaquiski Tartt

Say Cheese

Players Take the Field for the First Day of #49ersCamp

View the top images from the first practice of the 49ers 2021 training camp presented by SAP.

QB Trey Lance, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
1 / 85

QB Trey Lance, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
S Kai Nacua, TE George Kittle
2 / 85

S Kai Nacua, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu
3 / 85

WR Mohamed Sanu

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Richie James
4 / 85

WR Richie James

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu, WR Deebo Samuel
5 / 85

WR Mohamed Sanu, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Kevin White
6 / 85

WR Kevin White

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
7 / 85

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Jalen Hurd
8 / 85

WR Jalen Hurd

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Tim Harris Jr., WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 85

CB Tim Harris Jr., WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
10 / 85

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
11 / 85

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
12 / 85

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Bennie Fowler
13 / 85

WR Bennie Fowler

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
14 / 85

TE Ross Dwelley

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
15 / 85

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
16 / 85

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
17 / 85

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
18 / 85

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Richie James
19 / 85

WR Richie James

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
20 / 85

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
21 / 85

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
22 / 85

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
23 / 85

DL Samson Ebukam

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Shon Coleman
24 / 85

T Shon Coleman

Meg Williams/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
25 / 85

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
26 / 85

LB Dre Greenlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
S Marcell Harris
27 / 85

S Marcell Harris

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
28 / 85

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
29 / 85

WR Trent Sherfield

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Wayne Gallman II
30 / 85

RB Wayne Gallman II

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
31 / 85

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Jared Mayden
32 / 85

S Jared Mayden

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
33 / 85

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Kai Nacua
34 / 85

S Kai Nacua

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Kentavius Street
35 / 85

DL Kentavius Street

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
36 / 85

RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
37 / 85

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Josh Pederson
38 / 85

TE Josh Pederson

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson, WR Deebo Samuel
39 / 85

CB Dontae Johnson, WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
40 / 85

RB JaMycal Hasty

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Nate Sudfeld
41 / 85

QB Nate Sudfeld

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR River Cracraft
42 / 85

WR River Cracraft

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
43 / 85

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Nate Sudfeld
44 / 85

QB Nate Sudfeld

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
45 / 85

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
46 / 85

S Talanoa Hufanga

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle
47 / 85

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Josh Rosen
48 / 85

QB Josh Rosen

Kym Fortino/49ers
2021 49ers
49 / 85

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR River Cracraft
50 / 85

WR River Cracraft

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper, K Robbie Gould, P Mitch Wishnowsky
51 / 85

LS Taybor Pepper, K Robbie Gould, P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
52 / 85

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Travis Benjamin
53 / 85

WR Travis Benjamin

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
54 / 85

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
55 / 85

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
56 / 85

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Zach Kerr
57 / 85

DL Zach Kerr

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
58 / 85

RB Trey Sermon

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
59 / 85

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, OL Daniel Brunskill
60 / 85

DL Arik Armstead, OL Daniel Brunskill

Kym Fortino/49ers
2021 49ers
61 / 85

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Josh Hokit
62 / 85

FB Josh Hokit

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
63 / 85

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
64 / 85

LB Dre Greenlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Josh Hokit
65 / 85

FB Josh Hokit

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
66 / 85

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst
67 / 85

DL Maurice Hurst

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
68 / 85

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Josh Pederson
69 / 85

TE Josh Pederson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
70 / 85

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Zach Kerr
71 / 85

DL Zach Kerr

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Defense
72 / 85

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
73 / 85

DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kentavius Street
74 / 85

DL Kentavius Street

Kym Fortino/49ers
2021 49ers
75 / 85

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Dee Ford
76 / 85

DL Dee Ford

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Kevin White, LB Jonas Griffith
77 / 85

WR Kevin White, LB Jonas Griffith

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Tim Harris Jr.
78 / 85

CB Tim Harris Jr.

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Alex Barrett, T Shon Coleman
79 / 85

DL Alex Barrett, T Shon Coleman

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
80 / 85

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Meg Williams/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams
81 / 85

CB K'Waun Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
82 / 85

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Mark Fields II
83 / 85

CB Mark Fields II

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
84 / 85

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Shon Coleman
85 / 85

T Shon Coleman

Meg Williams/49ers
