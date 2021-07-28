49ers Sign QB Trey Lance to a Four-Year Deal and Other Roster Moves

Lance (6-3, 221) was selected by the 49ers as the 3rd overall pick in this year's NFL Draft out of North Dakota State. He appeared in 19 games (17 starts) in three years (2018-20) at North Dakota State and completed 208 of 318 passing attempts (65.4 percent) for 2,947 yards, 30 touchdowns and one interception to go along with 192 rushing attempts for 1,325 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. As a sophomore in 2020, he started one game and completed 15 of 30 passing attempts for 149 yards and two touchdowns prior to their season being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He started all 16 games as a freshman in 2019 and completed 192 of 287 passing attempts (66.9 percent) for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns on 169 carries. He became the first freshman to be awarded the STATS FCS Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision and also won the STATS FCS Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman player, becoming the first player to win both major FCS legacy awards in the same season. He redshirted in 2018 after appearing in two games and completing his only pass attempt for 12 yards and rushing for 82 yards and two touchdowns.