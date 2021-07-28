Presented by

49ers Sign QB Trey Lance to a Four-Year Deal and Other Roster Moves

Jul 28, 2021 at 09:47 AM

49ers Players Arrive for 2021 Training Camp

Check out some of the best images as 49ers players arrived at the SAP Performance Facility for training camp.

T Mike McGlinchey
1 / 42

T Mike McGlinchey

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
2 / 42

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
3 / 42

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
4 / 42

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
5 / 42

RB Trey Sermon

Meg Williams/49ers
S Tavon Wilson
6 / 42

S Tavon Wilson

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Jason Verrett
7 / 42

CB Jason Verrett

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
8 / 42

OL Aaron Banks

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Richie James, RB Raheem Mostert
9 / 42

WR Richie James, RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
10 / 42

LB Dre Greenlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
11 / 42

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
12 / 42

WR Trent Sherfield

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
13 / 42

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Dee Ford
14 / 42

DL Dee Ford

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack
15 / 42

C Alex Mack

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
16 / 42

DB Jimmie Ward

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Dakoda Shepley
17 / 42

OL Dakoda Shepley

Meg Williams/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
18 / 42

DT Javon Kinlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
19 / 42

TE Ross Dwelley

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
20 / 42

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Corbin Kaufusi
21 / 42

OL Corbin Kaufusi

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
22 / 42

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
23 / 42

CB Dontae Johnson

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Justin Hilliard
24 / 42

LB Justin Hilliard

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
25 / 42

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
26 / 42

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
27 / 42

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
28 / 42

RB JaMycal Hasty

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Josh Hokit
29 / 42

FB Josh Hokit

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, S Tony Jefferson
30 / 42

FB Kyle Juszczyk, S Tony Jefferson

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
31 / 42

CB Dontae Johnson

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Kentavius Street
32 / 42

DL Kentavius Street

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
33 / 42

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
34 / 42

DL Samson Ebukam

Meg Williams/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
35 / 42

DL D.J. Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arden Key
36 / 42

DL Arden Key

Meg Williams/49ers
WR River Cracraft, QB Josh Rosen
37 / 42

WR River Cracraft, QB Josh Rosen

Meg Williams/49ers
S Kai Nacua, CB Tim Harris Jr.
38 / 42

S Kai Nacua, CB Tim Harris Jr.

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
39 / 42

OL Jaylon Moore, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
40 / 42

OL Colton McKivitz

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Wayne Gallman II
41 / 42

RB Wayne Gallman II

Meg Williams/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
42 / 42

LS Taybor Pepper

Meg Williams/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed QB ﻿Trey Lance﻿ to a four-year deal. With the signing, the 49ers now have all eight of the team's 2021 draft picks under contract. The team also announced the following roster moves:

The following players have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

WR ﻿Jauan Jennings﻿

S ﻿Jaquiski Tartt﻿

Lance (6-3, 221) was selected by the 49ers as the 3rd overall pick in this year's NFL Draft out of North Dakota State. He appeared in 19 games (17 starts) in three years (2018-20) at North Dakota State and completed 208 of 318 passing attempts (65.4 percent) for 2,947 yards, 30 touchdowns and one interception to go along with 192 rushing attempts for 1,325 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. As a sophomore in 2020, he started one game and completed 15 of 30 passing attempts for 149 yards and two touchdowns prior to their season being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He started all 16 games as a freshman in 2019 and completed 192 of 287 passing attempts (66.9 percent) for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns on 169 carries. He became the first freshman to be awarded the STATS FCS Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision and also won the STATS FCS Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman player, becoming the first player to win both major FCS legacy awards in the same season. He redshirted in 2018 after appearing in two games and completing his only pass attempt for 12 yards and rushing for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

A 21-year-old native of Marshall, MN, Lance attended Marshall (MN) High School.

Related Content

news

49ers Announce a Series of Roster Moves ahead of the Start of Camp

The 49ers have signed two defensive linemen to one-year deals and made a series of other moves. Read more for details.
news

49ers Sign CB Ambry Thomas to a Four-Year Deal; Release DL

The 49ers have signed their third-round pick to a rookie deal and released Daeshon Hall. Read for more details.
news

49ers Sign LB Fred Warner to Five-Year Extension

The 49ers have signed the All-Pro, Pro Bowl linebacker to a five-year contract extension through the 2026 season. Read more for details.
news

49ers Sign Trey Sermon to a Four-Year Deal; Claim Rams Wide Receiver

The 49ers have signed their third-round draft pick to a four-year deal and claimed former Rams wide receiver Nsimba Webster off waivers.
news

49ers Waive LB Nathan Gerry

The 49ers have waived the former Eagles fifth-round pick. Read more for details.
news

49ers Sign OL Senio Kelemete

The 49ers announced they have signed OL Senio Kelemete to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team has waived/injured OL Justin Skule.
news

49ers Sign S Tony Jefferson; Waive CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun

The 49ers have signed the former Ravens safety to a one-year deal. Read more details on the transaction.
news

49ers Sign TE MyCole Pruitt

The 49ers signed the former Titans tight end to a one-year deal.
news

Weston Richburg Announces Retirement from the NFL

"I will always be a fan of the San Francisco 49ers." Read more from the center and the 49ers on Richburg's retirement.
news

49ers Sign LB James Burgess Jr.

The 49ers have signed the sixth-year linebacker to a one-year deal.
news

49ers Make a Series of Roster Moves

The 49ers signed WR Andy Jones to a one-year deal. The team has also waived TE Daniel Helm and released QB Josh Johnson. Read for more details.
Advertising