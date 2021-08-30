Morning Report: Raiders vs. 49ers Recap

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, August 30.
Game Recap
49ers QB Shuffle Finds Success; Takeaways from Preseason Win vs Raiders
The San Francisco 49ers closed out the preseason with a commanding win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Sunday served as a "dress rehearsal" for the regular season, with a number of starters making an appearance. George Kittle, Trent Williams, Raheem Mostert, Alex Mack, Jaquiski Tartt and Jalen Hurd were among the group of 49ers who made their preseason debuts on Sunday. Here are a few takeaways from the 49ers commanding 34-10 victory at home:
- Shanahan got creative and offered a glimpse of what his two-quarterback offense could look like, with both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance seeing snaps under center on the team's first two drives.
- San Francisco's defense forced a quick three and out to open the game that featured run stops from Tartt, Javon Kinlaw and Fred Warner.
- Eddie Yarbrough got the 49ers first sack of the day. At the top of the fourth quarter, Jordan Willis and Zach Kerr recorded back-to-back sacks forcing a Raiders punt.
- Mitch Wishnowsky notched a beauty of a punt – a 63-yarder in the third quarter that pinned the Raiders inside their own 5. In the fourth, he kicked 75 yards to Las Vegas' 13. Wishnowsky finished the day with four punts for 247 yards (61.8 average).
Injury Updates
Trey Lance jammed his finger on one of his handoffs, however it did not appear to be serious.
Travis Benjamin left the game in the third quarter while being evaluated for a concussion.
Press Pass
Kyle Shanahan on His Goals for the 49ers Final Preseason Game
I just wanted them to get live action of it. And we've done it in practice a couple of times and this was the last time before we're going into the regular season. So, it's the last time you can have the opportunity to do it. So, I kind of wanted to do it this game.
Jimmy Garoppolo on Getting Used to Rotating Quarterbacks
Honestly, I think coming into it, it was weird at first. Just having to process the whole thing. But after being on the field, it was fun. When we're clicking like that and the defense is scrambling like that, it makes it hard. We're trying to win games out there and so whatever it takes, we're going to do that.
Trey Lance on His Touchdown Run
It was another zone read. The end crashed, we brought [WR] Jalen Hurd in motion. So kind of probably one of the easiest rushing touchdowns I'll probably ever have. But the offensive line did a great job and made it really easy.
