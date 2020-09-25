Presented by

Morning Report: Previewing 49ers at Giants

Sep 25, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 25.

Sunday's Matchup

6 Things to Watch For as 49ers Return to MetLife Stadium in Week 3

  1. Giants will have to adjust without Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard.
  2. Will Jimmy Garoppolo or Nick Mullens be under center against the Giants?
  3. The 49ers defensive line enters Week 3 without ﻿Dee Ford﻿, ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ and ﻿Solomon Thomas﻿.
  4. Without Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman on Sunday, how will Jerick McKinnon﻿, Jeff Wilson Jr. and, potentially, Jamycal Hasty manage the increased workload?
  5. Will the 49ers see a return on ﻿George Kittle﻿?
  6. Many 49ers players weren't thrilled with the conditions of the turf at MetLife Stadium, but will return in Week 3 following additional evaluations from the NFL and NFLPA.

Read More >>>

Week 3 Fantasy Football Primer

Yahoo! fantasy sports writer Dalton Del Don breaks down the top fantasy considerations in the 49ers Week 3 matchup against the Giants and potential waiver wire pick ups heading into Sunday. Read More >>>

How to Watch and Listen

The 49ers will stay on the East Coast to take on the New York Giants at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, Sept. 27 at MetLife Stadium. Click here for all the ways to follow the game.

Quick Hits

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿Trent Williams﻿ is the seventh-highest graded tackle in the NFL through the first two weeks.

--

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh spoke with media on Thursday to discuss the defense's mindset with ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ and ﻿Solomon Thomas﻿ out for the season and previewed the matchup against Daniel Jones and the Giants offense. Watch the video below. 👇

--

Enter to win a signed Joe Montana white panel football at the 49ers Foundation Gameday Sweepstakes presented by Black Oak Casino. Learn more at 49ers.com/digforgold.

Say Cheese

Top Shots 📸 from 49ers Practice in West Virginia

Take a look at the best images from Wednesday's practice as San Francisco shifts its focus to Week 3 and the New York Giants.

TE George Kittle
1 / 24

TE George Kittle

K Robbie Gould
2 / 24

K Robbie Gould

CB K'Waun Williams
3 / 24

CB K'Waun Williams

WR Brandon Aiyuk
4 / 24

WR Brandon Aiyuk

QB Nick Mullens
5 / 24

QB Nick Mullens

LB Kwon Alexander
6 / 24

LB Kwon Alexander

TE Charlie Woerner
7 / 24

TE Charlie Woerner

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
8 / 24

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

WR Kendrick Bourne
9 / 24

WR Kendrick Bourne

DB Jimmie Ward
10 / 24

DB Jimmie Ward

TE George Kittle
11 / 24

TE George Kittle

QB Nick Mullens
12 / 24

QB Nick Mullens

LB Dre Greenlaw
13 / 24

LB Dre Greenlaw

WR Trent Taylor
14 / 24

WR Trent Taylor

QB C.J. Beathard
15 / 24

QB C.J. Beathard

OL Ben Garland
16 / 24

OL Ben Garland

LB Kwon Alexander
17 / 24

LB Kwon Alexander

WR Kendrick Bourne
18 / 24

WR Kendrick Bourne

WR Brandon Aiyuk
19 / 24

WR Brandon Aiyuk

QB C.J. Beathard
20 / 24

QB C.J. Beathard

TE George Kittle
21 / 24

TE George Kittle

QB Nick Mullens
22 / 24

QB Nick Mullens

LB Fred Warner
23 / 24

LB Fred Warner

RB Jerick McKinnon
24 / 24

RB Jerick McKinnon

Advertising