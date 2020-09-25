Morning Report: Previewing 49ers at Giants

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 25.
Sunday's Matchup
6 Things to Watch For as 49ers Return to MetLife Stadium in Week 3
- Giants will have to adjust without Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard.
- Will Jimmy Garoppolo or Nick Mullens be under center against the Giants?
- The 49ers defensive line enters Week 3 without Dee Ford, Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas.
- Without Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman on Sunday, how will Jerick McKinnon, Jeff Wilson Jr. and, potentially, Jamycal Hasty manage the increased workload?
- Will the 49ers see a return on George Kittle?
- Many 49ers players weren't thrilled with the conditions of the turf at MetLife Stadium, but will return in Week 3 following additional evaluations from the NFL and NFLPA.
Read More >>>
Week 3 Fantasy Football Primer
Yahoo! fantasy sports writer Dalton Del Don breaks down the top fantasy considerations in the 49ers Week 3 matchup against the Giants and potential waiver wire pick ups heading into Sunday. Read More >>>
How to Watch and Listen
The 49ers will stay on the East Coast to take on the New York Giants at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, Sept. 27 at MetLife Stadium. Click here for all the ways to follow the game.
Quick Hits
According to Pro Football Focus, Trent Williams is the seventh-highest graded tackle in the NFL through the first two weeks.
--
Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh spoke with media on Thursday to discuss the defense's mindset with Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas out for the season and previewed the matchup against Daniel Jones and the Giants offense. Watch the video below. 👇
--
Enter to win a signed Joe Montana white panel football at the 49ers Foundation Gameday Sweepstakes presented by Black Oak Casino. Learn more at 49ers.com/digforgold.
Say Cheese
Take a look at the best images from Wednesday's practice as San Francisco shifts its focus to Week 3 and the New York Giants.