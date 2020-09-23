Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers at Giants Week 3

Watch the Game on TV

FOX | 10:00 am PT

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (Play-by-Play), Daryl Johnson (Color Analyst) and Pam Oliver (Sideline Reporter)

Watch on 49ers.com or the Official 49ers App

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on mobile devices (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

Connected TV Devices: The NFL app or FOX Sports app (requires TV provider login).

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. Faithful in Europe can watch every 2020 regular season game live.

For more ways to watch click here.